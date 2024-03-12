This Tuesday, the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) warned that Haiti is “on the verge of a devastating hunger crisis” and in the midst of an escalation of violence, which is why funding is “desperately” required to continue providing meals. hot to the population.

“Our humanitarian operation in Haiti is running out and funds for hot meals are about to run out in two weeks. We need donors to step forward today so we can confront the rising tide of hunger and stop the slide into chaos “WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain said in a statement.

McCain details that: “Haiti needs more than boots on the ground. Efforts to restore law and order must be accompanied by an equally effective humanitarian response to meet the growing needs. But we desperately need funding to respond to this crisis in large part. forgotten measure”.

The WFP warns of the risk of humanitarian operations coming to a standstill, when insecurity limits access to communities and donor funding dries up, and believes that “if the hunger crisis in Haiti is not addressed, they could be in jeopardy.” efforts to restore security.

Despite the violence, the United Nations agency reports that, since March 1, it has helped more than 280,000 people in operations that have included the delivery of 62,000 hot meals served to 14,000 displaced by violence.

Additionally, in the first ten days of March this agency has carried out food distribution, money transfers by cell phone and delivery of meals to schools.

According to the director of the WFP in Haiti, Jean-Martin Bauer, this organization “is on the ground and responding, but we need constant and safe access to get help to the people who need it.”

The agency plans to reach 2.4 million people in 2024 through emergency assistance (cash and in-kind food rations), security permitting.

The WFP recalls that Haiti suffers one of the most serious food crises in the world, with 1.4 million people one step away from famine.

In this country, the poorest in America, nearly 50% of the population suffers from food insecurity and half of its just over 11 million inhabitants live in poverty.

