This Tuesday, António Guterres, Secretary General of the UN, thanked all international efforts to resolve the political crisis in Haiti, mentioned that he took note of the agreement reached the previous day for the establishment of a transitional council in the country and asked all the parties “act responsibly” to implement it.

According to his statement, Guterres “expresses his appreciation to Caricom and other international partners for facilitating a path to resolve the political crisis in Haiti, and calls on all Haitian parties to act responsibly and take steps towards the implementation of the agreement to restore the democratic institutions of the country through peaceful, credible, participatory and inclusive elections”

The UN affirmed that it will continue to support Haiti “on its path towards elections”, and reiterated its solidarity with the Haitian people, “who need security, shelter, food and medical help, and to live their lives with dignity.”

The acting president of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), Irfan Ali, president of Guyana, announced on Monday after an extraordinary summit on Haiti that the Haitian Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, will resign after the “establishment of a transitional presidential council and the appointment of an interim prime minister.

The decision was adopted at the meeting, held in Jamaica, with representatives of other international partners such as the United States and France, as well as the UN, but which was not attended by Henry, who has been stranded in Puerto Rico for a week due to the escalation of violence in Haiti and pressure for him to resign.

“The Government that I lead accepts the installation of a transitional presidential council. The members of the council will be chosen after an agreement between different sectors of national life,” Henry said today in a message to the nation posted on social networks. of the Haitian Executive.

Guterres, in his message today, said he “takes note” of the agreement reached, including the establishment of a presidential council and the appointment of an interim prime minister, as well as Henry’s resignation.

The increase in gang-dominated violence in Haiti was accentuated on February 28 after it was learned that Henry had committed to holding elections before the end of August 2025, although, under a 2022 agreement, he was supposed to have left power by last February 7th.

Henry, who has been in Puerto Rico since last week after being prevented from landing in the Dominican Republic, has governed the island on an interim basis since June 2021, after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

