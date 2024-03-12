Dad and the war in Ukraine

Therefore, the Pope declared: “I believe that those who see the situation, those who think about people, those who have the courage to raise the white flag for negotiations are stronger. And today we can negotiate with the help of international powers. The word “Negotiations” is a bold word,” and it made everyone angry.

To understand why the Pope spoke, and the reaction of outrage and frustration, one must consider the context, which is simply the current state of affairs in Ukraine and in the countries that contribute to its defense. The war has been going on for two years now and things are not going well for Ukraine. The way the defense of Ukraine was initially planned by the United States, with the participation of European NATO countries, was surprisingly linear. The Russian army, small in number, poorly armed and poorly trained, had to be pushed back within its borders.

The Ukrainian troops were larger, well armed, and trained from years of participation in NATO exercises and maneuvers, including on Ukrainian territory, of which Ukraine was a de facto, if not de jure, member. There was nothing to negotiate, because any concession of Ukraine to Russia would be an unfair and dangerous reward for the invasion. The US position, as set out in the famous Ramstein Declaration (April 26, 2022: Ramstein is a giant US military base in Germany), went further and was aimed at seizing the opportunity to disarm Russia.

Now this position had its own consistency, but it implicitly but necessarily assumed the clear military superiority of Ukraine and its allies over Russia. The Russians needed to be driven out, and driven out quickly, before the Ukrainian army – and Ukraine – dried up and suffered terrible losses. For the first six months, it seemed like the plan might be viable and in the process of being implemented. But then exactly the opposite happened. The Russian army was recreated and reorganized, the war turned into a trench war, accompanied by a lively industrial and technological confrontation between the United States and Russia, in which Russia, unfortunately, did not lose.

In 2022 and 2023, there were two attempts at negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, the first of which involved then-Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the second with former German Chancellor Gerhart Schröder, but they were suppressed by Anglo-American interventions. What Russia sought to achieve in the months immediately preceding the invasion was not territorial gains, but Ukraine’s neutrality, that is, its refusal to join NATO, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg’s funeral testified before the European Parliament on September 7, 2023.

The famous Ukrainian offensive in the spring of 23, which was then postponed to the summer, admittedly failed. Many observers assumed that the US goal was, on the one hand, to assert its military superiority over Russia; on the other hand, to separate Russia from Germany and Europe. Now it would seem that this second goal has been achieved. Of course, Europe did not exist politically during the war and its countries behaved like loyal members of NATO, that is, ultimately, diligent subordinates of the United States. And from the latest actions of the European Parliament and the Commission, it seems that the European Union wants to continue the war with Russia on a grand scale, rather than promote a truce from a position of neutrality. What is the state of Ukraine?

Quite painful. Without American supplies, the army cannot fight, and European countries have only now decided to strengthen their military industry. But why? Continue the war against Russia in Ukraine, which would become military activity as an end in itself, a fun, albeit dangerous hobby. With a change in relations with the United States, which could make the war permanent and involves the participation of NATO troops in Ukraine, because there are not enough Ukrainian soldiers now. And completely, forever destroy Ukraine.

Just a few days ago, no one said that this was absurd, insane and senseless: everyone was ready to protect their pitiful capital from the previous lies, as the usually depressed and imperturbable Domenico Quirico and the militant Domenico Gallo noted in the Press. Fatto. Exclaim “the king has no clothes!” it was a child… papal.