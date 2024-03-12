Ukrainian war, all-out clash between the Pope and Zelensky, “the flag is only yellow and blue”

The Pope’s words about the war in Ukraine are still making noise, the “courage to raise the white flag” that the Pontiff called for was not liked in Kyiv, and there was a freeze with the Vatican after these statements. Secretary of State Pietro Parolin is trying to correct the situation with Bergoglio’s statements. “It is obvious,” Parolin told Repubblica, “that creating the conditions for negotiations is the responsibility of both parties to the conflict, Russia and Ukraine, and that the “first condition” is to “put an end to the aggression” and cease fire. there must be “first attackers”, i.e. Moscow. “The call of the Pontiff,” continues Parolin in an interview with Repubblica, “is that the conditions be created for a diplomatic solution in the search for a just and lasting peace.” In this sense, it is obvious that the creation of such conditions is the task of not only one of the parties, but rather both, and the first condition seems to me to be the cessation of aggression.”

“We must never forget,” continues Parolin, “the context and, in this case, the question that was addressed to the Pope, who in response spoke about negotiations and, in particular, about the courage of negotiations, which are never capitulation. “The Holy See follows this line and continues to ask for a ‘ceasefire’ – and the aggressors must first cease fire – and therefore for the opening of negotiations. The Holy Father explains that negotiations are not weakness, but strength. This is not capitulation, but this courage.” Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry yesterday summoned the Apostolic Nuncio Visvaldas Kulbokas to express dissatisfaction with the Pope’s words, which Zelensky did not like.