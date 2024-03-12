Suara.com – The Board of Trustees of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Grace Natalie and Isyana Bagoes Oka have the opportunity to get seats as legislative members of the DPR RI. However, there are conditions, what are they?

The main condition is that they can ensure that PSI can get seats nationally and pass the parliamentary threshold of 4 percent.

Based on the recapitulation of national level vote results carried out by the General Election Commission (KPU), Grace has a fairly high number of votes in the electoral district (dapil) Jakarta III.

In the electoral district which includes West Jakarta, North Jakarta and the Thousand Islands, PSI had a total of 305,291 votes.

This figure is more than the political parties that passed parliament in the previous election, such as the Gerindra Party (227,034) and the Nasdem Party (239,287) to PAN (139,357) and Democrat (133,307).

For Grace’s vote, she became the PSI legislative candidate with the highest number of votes in the Jakarta III electoral district, namely 193,556. voice.

Portraits of two PSI politicians, Grace Natalie and Isyana Bagoes Oka. (BETWEEN)

Unfortunately, if PSI fails to pass the parliamentary threshold, then PSI’s high number of votes in a electoral district will not be converted into DPR seats.

In this way, the seat that could have belonged to Grace Natalie could potentially be shifted to the legislative candidate with the next most votes.

In the Jakarta III electoral district is PDIP politician Darmadi Durianto. Because Darmandi has a total of 95,533 votes.

In the Banten III electoral district, Isyana also has the potential to win a DPR RI seat with the same conditions, namely that PSI passes the parliamentary threshold.

The reason is, in the electoral district which includes Tangerang City and Regency, as well as South Tangerang, PSI won 203,079 votes.

In this way, the party led by General Chairman Kaesang Pangarep has the right to get the last seat in the DPR RI from the Banten III electoral district.

Isyana became the PSI legislative candidate in the Banten III electoral district with the most votes, namely 78,140. However, Isyana’s chance could fail if PSI does not pass the threshold and the seat can be given to PDIP legislative candidate Marianus Gea who has a total of 74,909 votes.