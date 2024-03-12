Another excellent result in prime time last night, Monday 11 March, on Rai1 for ‘The Investigations of Lolita Lobosco’ with Luisa Ranieri, which won the evening with 5,002,000 viewers and a share of 28.2%. Second step of the podium for Canale 5 with ‘Big Brother’ seen by 2,278,000 viewers (17.6% share). Third place for Italia 1 with the film ‘Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw’ which involved 1,278,000 viewers, recording a share of 7.5%.

Off the podium was ‘Presa Diretta’ broadcast on Rai3, which had 1,180,000 viewers and a share of 5.8%, while on Rai2 ‘Boss incognito’ was watched by 981,000, recording a share of 5.9%. On Retequattro ‘Quarta Repubblica’ attracted 736,000 viewers (4.9% share) while on La7 ‘La torre di Babele’ totaled 795,000 viewers and a 3.96% share. The prime time ratings closed with Tv8 with ‘Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotel’ followed by 370,000 viewers (share of 1.9%) and Nove with ‘Little Big Italy’ which involved 318,000 viewers equal to a share of 1.7 %. (continued)