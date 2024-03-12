Double approval for immunotherapy with durvalumab which, in the first line, improves survival in the two most frequent forms of primary liver cancer: hepatocellular carcinoma, which originates from hepatocytes (liver cells), and cholangiocarcinoma, which derives by the cells of the biliary tract (the channels that transport bile from the liver to the intestine). AstraZeneca made this known today in Milan during a meeting with the press.

The Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has given the green light to the reimbursement of a single initial dose of tremelimumab with durvalumab followed by durvalumab monotherapy for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced or unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. As highlighted in the Himalaya phase 3 study, published in ‘Annals of Oncology’, at 4 years 25.2% of patients treated with durvalumab plus tremelimumab were alive, compared to 15.1% of those treated with sorafenib – standard of care at the time the study was started – and the risk of death was reduced by 22%.

Aifa also approved the reimbursement of durvalumab for the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic biliary tract cancer, in combination with chemotherapy (gemcitabine plus cisplatin). In the phase 3 Topaz-1 study, published in the ‘New England Journal of Medicine Evidence’, durvalumab plus chemotherapy reduced the risk of death by 24% compared to chemotherapy alone, with an estimate of patients still alive 2 years after start of treatment, more than doubled (23.6% compared to 11.5%).

In 2023, an estimated 12,200 new diagnoses of liver cancer were estimated in Italy, of which 79% are represented by hepatocellular carcinoma, recalls a note. “Both in the world and in Italy it is one of the main causes of death from cancer, particularly in men between 60 and 70 years old – explains Fabio Piscaglia, full professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Bologna and director of Internal Medicine, Hepatobiliary Diseases and Immunoallergological studies of the Irccs-Aou of Bologna – In the large majority of cases, the tumor develops in patients suffering from chronic liver disease, often already at the cirrhosis stage. Among the causes of chronic liver disease we remember hepatitis virus infections B and C, alcohol abuse, genetic and autoimmune diseases, but also the rapidly growing numerical condition called metabolic syndrome, generally linked to overweight and diabetes.” Cirrhosis and cancer often arise silently, which is why “careful surveillance with six-monthly ultrasound” is essential in people at risk, i.e. “with advanced chronic liver disease”, for an early diagnosis. “Unfortunately – underlines Piscaglia – more than half of patients do not receive this surveillance” and the diagnosis arrives when the disease is “in an advanced stage. The best management of hepatocellular carcinoma requires the contribution of various specialists, who in fact make up multidisciplinary teams”.

As observed by Mario Scartozzi, full professor of Medical Oncology, director of Medical Oncology, University of Cagliari, university hospital of Cagliari, “the treatment is complex, because the tumor must be treated without underestimating the fact that the patient very often is affected by chronic liver disease. The management of two serious concomitant diseases requires effective and tolerable therapies, which do not worsen residual liver function”. Thanks to AIFA’s approval “the pharmacological therapies available to clinicians are expanding – Piscaglia points out – thus allowing a greater number of patients, for example also those who have contraindications to antiangiogenic drugs, to receive beneficial pharmacological therapies and to use a innovative approach. The hope is to control the tumor in the long term. With new therapies, in fact, important prospects are opening up thanks to the combination of pharmacological therapy with the treatments already provided for the various stages of the disease”.

“For patients with advanced disease, not eligible for surgery and locoregional therapies, it is essential to have access to effective tools such as immunotherapy – comments Massimiliano Conforti, vice president of EpaC – It is important to also raise awareness among family doctors, to activate programs surveillance of people at risk with advanced liver disease, but also to inform patients with liver cancer about the relevant structures, which guarantee 360-degree management. Early diagnosis and rapid treatment paths, within Regional hepatological networks are the key to gaining years of life, in addition to innovation consisting of increasingly effective therapies.”

Another primary liver neoplasm in which immunotherapy with durvalumab has shown important results – continues the note – is biliary tract cancer, which records around 5,400 new cases in Italy every year. “It is a rare, but constantly growing pathology – explains Lorenza Rimassa, associate professor of Medical Oncology at Humanitas University and Irccs Humanitas Research Hospital in Rozzano, Milan – Surgery, if carried out in the tumor in the initial stage, can have a conclusive outcome Unfortunately, only 25% of patients are candidates for surgery. The difficulties linked to the lack of specific symptoms, in fact, lead in over 70% of cases to diagnosis at an advanced stage. In patients who cannot be operated on, the treatment the first choice up to now has been chemotherapy, which helps to control the evolution of the tumor, even if with limited effectiveness”.

“The approval of the reimbursement of durvalumab by Aifa for the treatment of biliary tract tumors is very important news – says Paolo Leonardi, president of the Association of Italian Cholangiocarcinoma Patients (Apic) – because it prolongs life by controlling the development of the tumor. A second important step, after the first targeted drugs which we hope will also all be made available to people diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma. I hope these treatments will spread, even if it remains important, in setting up the therapy, to resort to specialized structures where it is complete management by a dedicated multidisciplinary team is possible. Simultaneous care makes the difference for these patients, as well as taking into account the psychological, nutritional, pain therapy and rehabilitation aspects.”

Immunotherapy is also showing important results in stomach cancer. “In the Matterhorn study, in operable gastric or gastro-esophageal junction cancer – reports Scartozzi – the addition of durvalumab to the chemotherapy regimen (Flot), before and after surgery, highlighted a significant increase in the pathological response rate compared to Flot: 19% versus 7%, with a difference between the two treatments of 12%. It is particularly encouraging to observe the safety of the combination of durvalumab plus chemotherapy, which did not compromise the possibility of undergoing surgery. The results of this study were highly anticipated, because in patients with gastric or gastro-esophageal junction tumors undergoing surgical resection after treatment with chemotherapy the recurrence rate is currently still 50%”.

“Science has always been the founding pillar of our strategy – declares Paola Morosini, Medical Affairs Head Oncology AstraZeneca – and we have a pipeline that places us in a leadership position also in the treatment of gastrointestinal oncological pathologies. The approval of reimbursement of durvalumab in liver and biliary tract tumors is a decisive result for the scientific community and for patients. In particular, we are faced with the first approval of an immunotherapy regimen in the front line in cholangiocarcinoma. We continue to support trials on durvalumab also in earlier-stage hepatocellular carcinoma. For example, the Emerald-1 study highlighted the role of durvalumab in combination with chemoembolization, when the tumor is confined to the liver and liver function is not compromised.”