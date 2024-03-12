The Miroglio group has finalized the acquisition of Trussardi

Miroglio, an international company with a strong Italian identity that operates in the women’s fashion and retail supply chain, has finalized the acquisition of Trussardi. This occurs in the context of a restructuring operation launched by the Milanese company, with the aim of enhancing the brand and ensuring industrial continuity.

Founded in 1911, Trussardi is recognized internationally among the symbols of Italianness in the world, thanks to a distinctive combination of heritage, craftsmanship and contemporary style, starting from the leather goods sector.

Trussardi will join the Miroglio Group as an independent brand while maintaining its headquarters in the city of Milan. The scope of the operation includes a network of 15 points of sale strategically positioned in Italy, the historical archive and licensing rights, which extend the visibility and influence of the brand in various sectors. The strategy of the Miroglio Group places the valorization of the Milanese brand at its centre, starting from its distinctive categories, and aims to evolve it towards a complete experience that goes beyond the boundaries of fashion, offering products and services that embody its essence also in the world of lifestyle . Trussardi will adopt a multi-channel growth strategy, with particular attention to the key markets of Italy, Eastern Europe and the Middle East, where the brand enjoys a solid reputation.

“We are proud to announce the acquisition of Trussardi, a fundamental step in our growth and portfolio diversification strategy. Trussardi, with its unique heritage and strong appeal in the premium segment, represents an icon of Italian heritage – comments Alberto Racca, CEO of the Miroglio Group –. We intend to enhance the combination of elegance and versatility that has always distinguished Trussardi in all its expressions, with an eye towards the lifestyle and values ​​of the contemporary customer. Furthermore, the acquisition allows us to strategically expand our Group’s presence in the men’s and leather goods sectors, enriching and diversifying our portfolio.”

The Miroglio Group acquires Trussardi from the QuattroR fund and was assisted by Riccardo Ranalli (Ranalli e Associati), Vittorio Lupoli (BonelliErede), and Remo Morone (Studio Notarile Morone).