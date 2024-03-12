In a decisive electoral context in the United States, Donald Trump has promised an unprecedented measure: freeing the Capitol attackers, arrested after the events of January 6, 2021, if voters replace him as president in the next 2024 presidential elections. This statement, published on his Truth Social network, underscores a strategy that seeks to mobilize his most loyal base of followers, despite the deep divisions it raises in American society. Trump’s commitment to act “as a dictator only on the first day” of his possible second term and his designation of the detainees as “unjustly imprisoned hostages” uncover a controversial facet of his re-election campaign. This approach stirs up political debate, but also raises questions about the legal and ethical repercussions of such a promise.

It is not the first time that Donald Trump promises the release or pardon of the arrested assailants. Photo: AFP

What was Donald Trump’s other promise if he is re-elected?

In addition to his commitment to the release of the participants in the Capitol assault, Donald Trump promised other controversial actions for his first day in office: the immediate closure of the border. His rhetoric underscores an agenda that goes beyond the conventional norms of American politics, openly challenging established democratic and judicial procedures.

“My first action as your next president will be to close the border (…) and release the unjustly imprisoned January 6 hostages,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social network, without providing further details or other statements.