You see, we can’t stop talking about it: this is the third Top Gear Ferrari Special! This very thick collection of the best tests and stories about the much-loved Italian supercar brand is now available in stores throughout the Netherlands and Belgium. Not near you? Then you can also order it here.

A lot has happened at Ferrari in recent years. The core of the range, the V8 supercar, is replaced by the new 296 GTB with a V6 hybrid engine. The sleek and unassuming coupe with a V8 up front has just returned as the Roma. The SF90 super hybrid has received a more intense version. And for the first time in the brand’s history, there’s a four-door, four-seater that “isn’t really an SUV”: the Purosangue, with a naturally aspirated V12 engine in the nose.

Lots of events in TopGear Ferrari Special III

We’ve featured all of the above and more for TopGear Magazine in recent years and have now included them in this special issue. We also cover the Ferrari Icona series extensively, with two variations of the windshield-less Monza and the cool Eighties Daytona SP3, including multiple tests with windshield-less roadsters from “foreign brands.” We even drive some classics, including a crazy customized Testarossa and a Dino restomod.

Of course, we also reflect on the brand’s 75th anniversary (in 2022); the XX sub-brand, which recently launched its first road car, the SF90 XX; and unique models – bespoke models that have no analogues – that regularly leave Maranello. Speaking of Maranello, if you ever visit there, we also have some essential tips for you.

In short: Top Gear Ferrari Special III contains everything you could possibly know about the latest Ferrari models, the brand itself and everything that surrounds it. Buy it now in store or easily online here. We wish you lots of reading pleasure!