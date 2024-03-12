Diego Della Valle

Lapresse

Tod’s, profits and revenues skyrocket

In 2023 the Tod’s group achieved revenues of 1.12 billion euros, up 11.9%; the ebit was 94.7 million, equal to 8.4% of revenues, the net result was positive for 50 million, equal to 4.4% of revenues, and is a value more than double compared to net profit for 2022.

As Radiocor reports, net financial debt stood at 89.7 million. “I am very satisfied – commented Diego Della Valle, president and CEO of the group – with the results presented today; in financial year 2023 our group recorded double-digit growth in revenues and a strong improvement in profitability”.

“All brands grew by double digits, at constant exchange rates,” explains the CEO. “We are very happy to have achieved the objectives we set ourselves at the beginning of the year, despite a difficult macroeconomic context at an international level. These numbers confirm the effectiveness of the strategy we are following to make our products increasingly special, of great quality and very desirable”.

“The next few years”, continues Della Valle, as reported by Radiocor, “will see us engaged in the consolidation of individual brands and also for this reason we considered it strategically important to share this project with the L Catterton fund by taking the group off the stock exchange, an institution with which we have always had excellent relationships. We also confirm the great sensitivity for all issues related to sustainability by promoting many projects and initiatives useful for improving the quality of life of people and the territory”.