Ostia, March 12, 2024 – The Tobia service is expanding and is coming to the local health authority of Rome for the first time. Asl Roma 3 is completely ready for use from today. The new service will be provided at the Grassi Hospital in Ostia. The clinic is located on the ground floor, in front of the pediatric department, room 65, and can be reached by following the signs for Centro Tobia.

The Tobia service is available for 4 years at the San Camillo Forlanini Hospital in Rome and for several months at the San Giovanni Addolorata, Sant’Andrea and Policlinico Tor Vergata hospitals, as well as at the two local health authorities of Rieti and Frosinone. people with intellectual or relational disabilities who are already being treated for their specific pathology in specialized centers, the opportunity to access diagnostic procedures useful for the prevention and treatment of pathologies not directly related to the underlying disease from which they suffer.

Today, in the presence of Francesca Milito, General Director of ASL Roma 3, Massimiliano Maselli, Councilor for Social Services, Disability, Third Sector, Personal Services of the Lazio Region, Luciano Ciocchetti, Vice-President of the Commission for Social Affairs of the Chamber Stefano Capparucci, Coordinator of the Tobia-Dama Service, illustrated the new activities offered in ASL Roma 3. The presentation was also attended by patient families and associations.

Photos via 2

“We are particularly proud to be Rome’s first local health authority, providing a service that has been benefiting patients and their families for many years. We are ready to begin this new adventure together with local associations, confident in the high professionalism of our doctors and all medical staff and hoping that, over time, Tobia will become a reference point for everyone who needs her. Finally, I would like to highlight that for this initiative we have engaged the services of city experts from our local health department, who have been involved in a campaign to educate operators and citizens on the concept of the new territorial care for some time now. An experiment that has also proven effective for the new Tobia service,” explains Francesca Milito, CEO of ASL Roma 3.

“The operational model of the TOBIA – DAMA service is set up as an innovative public health project that aims to create inclusive health care pathways with high integration of social and health care, offering appropriate and effective preventive and treatment interventions, modulated according to the individual needs and health requirements of people. people with complex disabilities. The TOBIA model creates, in notoriously structured and rigid fields such as health care, a context that promotes listening to the very quality of taking responsibility for the person, welcoming the personalization of clinical relationships, and accompaniment in facilitated diagnosis of clinical pathways. “, states Massimiliano Maselli, Councilor for Social Services, Disability, Third Sector, Personal Services for the Lazio Region.

The TOBIA Center operates at the hospital and community level and is managed by a multi-professional and multidisciplinary socio-medical team that follows the patient along the path of treatment he needs (visits/diagnostic tests/therapy), concentrating him as much as possible for a few hours, without returning several times . The TOBIA (Task Force for Individual Assistance) Center is part of the DAMA (Disability Advanced Medical Assistance) network in response to the need to offer patients with special needs the opportunity to provide medical services useful in the prevention and treatment of pathologies not directly related to the underlying disease from which they suffer. It is characterized by identifying the needs of the person and those caring for him. A dedicated team will take care of the individual’s needs by providing timely response within the expected time frame.

The recipients of the service are people with severe intellectual or relational disabilities, who are offered a special diagnostic-therapeutic course and a path of assistance with the aim of spreading a culture of hospitality and proper care for people with disabilities, always guaranteeing the presence of a guardian/family. member next to them.

Treatment at the Tobia Center of the GB Grassi Hospital can be carried out by: * general practitioners and pediatricians of your choice.

* Health care and rehabilitation services for disabled adults.

* Services for the protection and rehabilitation of mental health at developmental ages

* Territorial Operations Centers

* Legal Guardian, Help Desk Administrator.

* Social worker

The Tobia Center case manager will accompany the person through the various stages of their treatment and will interface between the user and the multidisciplinary team who will intervene from time to time.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to go to the source.