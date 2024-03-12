loading…

Spain is a European Union country that diligently defends and wants to recognize the State of Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Spanish Prime Minister (PM) Pedro Sánchez said he would propose recognition of the State of Palestine to Parliament.

Spain has been very zealous in defending Palestine after the major Israel-Hamas war broke out in the Gaza Strip on October 7 2023.

One of the steps taken by this NATO country was to stop all arms sales to the Zionist regime after indiscriminate bombing occurred in Gaza.

“I will propose granting Spanish recognition to the Palestinian state,” said PM Sánchez, as quoted by AP, Tuesday (12/3/2024).

Last November, Sanchez said Madrid was open to unilaterally recognizing the State of Palestine even if the European Union disagreed.

“I think the time has come for the international community, especially the European Union and its member states, to recognize the State of Palestine,” he said.

Sanchez said that ideally, such recognition would come at once with at least some EU member states participating. “But, if not, of course Spain will make its own decision,” he said.

Moral and Just Reasons

PM Sanchez’s latest defense is by proposing the Spanish Parliament to recognize the State of Palestine solely for moral reasons, given the extraordinary suffering felt by Palestinians due to the brutal invasion of Zionist Israel.

“I do this out of moral conviction, for just reasons and because this is the only way that the two countries, Israel and Palestine, can live together in peace,” he said.