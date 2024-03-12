This is how Alessandro Impagnatiello managed to appear happy in the gender reveal video and the strange behavior of the couple

In recent days many have had the opportunity to see the video of the gender reveal of Giulia Tramontano and Alessandro Impagnatiello. Images that were supposed to remain intimate and that showed normality, but which proved to be only evidence against him for the trial.

This is because, from what the lawyer of the victim’s family, Giovanni Cacciapuoti, states, he was already trying to poison both the child and also the 29-year-old who was carrying him in her womb. In reality he had other plans for his life, such as being an actor.

It was March 17, 2023, Giulia and Alessandro are together with their closest relatives, in their home in Senago. They have a large balloon in the middle and children running around them. It was a moment of joy, but only two months later, it turns out that in that same spot, he put an end to the woman’s life, with approximately 37 blows.

Right under that shelf, where there are photos of the couple, which in reality should show happiness, but are only fiction. Giulia Tramontano’s mother herself, in the courtroom at the trial, told how Impagnatiello, when she discovered she was expecting a second child, she had decided to back out. She didn’t want to have him anymore and so she told the 29-year-old that she didn’t want to be around her right now.

How Alessandro Impagnatiello managed to pretend to be happy in front of everyone

Only a few weeks later, he changed his mind and chose to call Giulia’s family first and then ask her to forgive him. In reality, however, that was only fiction, because he had already been trying to poison her for months, using rat poison and also ammonia.

Furthermore, from those images you can see the great distance there is between the two engaged couples. The moment they burst the balloon and discover they are expecting a baby, there is no contact between them. They both go to hug their families, but they don’t hug each other.

However, only two months later, on the evening of May 27, 2023, Alessandro Impagnatiello put an end to the life of the woman, who was seven months pregnant, with 37 blows. For the barman’s lawyer, the meeting he had with the other girl he was seeing was the spark that made everything boil over.