At Fiorello’s Viva Rai 2 there is space to comment a lot on these days, in particular on the weekend of fire for many public figures, especially for Kate Middleton. We went from the evening of the Oscars, an international event that keeps millions of people glued to the screen and gossiping, to the regional political elections in Abruzzo. A great range of events, very different, which have practically everything inside.

Fiorello, as a unique artist on the Italian scene, manages to combine satire, humor and entertainment by really talking about everything. At Viva Rai 2, his irreverent comedy and his satirical look at reality make him a true master of the genre.

In the episode of Viva Rai 2 on March 12, Fiorello showed off his talent, ranging from light topics to more serious issues. It’s normal for him and the “crew” that works with him inside the small station from which the early morning television variety show is broadcast.

His defense of Kate Middleton from criticism for the retouched photos was an example of how he knows how to be ironic and biting, without ever being offensive. The showman, live, said, openly referring to the Princess of Wales:

They’re eating her alive for retouching a photo. But English friends, come on. You’re already married William, you’re in the spotlight, this was bad, poor thing. But come to Italy, you can do anything: sell pandoros, cheat left and right, shoot up on New Year’s Eve, stop trains in Ciampino. Take a nice oil portrait instead of a selfie.

The references are many. Kate Middleton ended up in a media earthquake for the changes to the family photo that she had published of her communicating her expected “return”. Several global news agencies had refused to consider the photos reliable because they were “manipulated” according to different post-production recognition software.

Fiorello arrives to inconvenience Ferragni, the minister Lollobrigida, the Honorable Pozzolo. The first investigated for aggravated fraud; the second required a train stop not foreseen by that line; the third celebrated the New Year like cowboys in the Wild West. The joke then continues by talking about the Teletext gaffe on the Oscars and how much it made the public laugh, underlining the superficiality with which news is sometimes treated. But the funny (and amused) “defense” of the English princess remains perhaps the most audacious lash.