There is no coincidence. First, Volkswagen evokes golf-land nostalgia with the Polo Robust, then Rivian unveils the R3X, a sort of cyberpunk version of the Golf SUV, and now Audi unveils a higher-end version of its luxury Golf. Are these the harbingers of a new golf country or are we seeing them fly? Anyway: here’s the updated Audi A3, including the heavy-duty A3 Allstreet.

The Audi A3 Allstreet is 1.5 centimeters taller and, thanks to 17-inch (or optionally 18 or 19-inch) wheels, has 3 centimeters more space underneath. So we wouldn’t call it a high entry point. Like the Audi Allroad models, there are plastic wheel arches. Allstreet can also be identified by silver protective details at the bottom and on the corners of the front and rear bumpers.

Audi A3 Allstreet will receive a modified chassis

The chassis has been adjusted so that the Audi A3 Allstreet’s bottom bracket does not sway further when cornering. Like the regular Sportback, there is a luggage compartment of 380 liters in the rear. With the rear seats folded down, the volume increases to 1200 liters. Roof rails are standard, but a tow bar and a power liftgate are on the options list.

Like other versions of the A3, the Allstreet gets a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine with mild hybrid assistance. Power 150 hp sent to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The updated A3 gets front-wheel drive – so it’s not an off-road monster. Later there will be new petrol engines and a plug-in hybrid transmission.

What’s new in the regular A3?

Then the Audi A3 facelift. The frame around the grille is gone, and for durability reasons, nothing is chromed anymore. Together with the new daytime running lights, the A3 looks like a baby RS 3. The individual elements can be installed in four different patterns and create a beautiful light show when you drive in or out of the car.

Inside, not much has changed: the air vents are slimmer, the center console gets a more fingerprint-sensitive piano black trim, and the weird touchscreen volume control is still present. Additionally, the shift button looks a little different, there are speakers from Sonos, and there are new materials like recycled polyester.

When will the facelifted Audi A3 arrive in the Netherlands?

Deliveries of the updated Audi A3 to Holland will begin in May this year. Audi is keeping information about technical specifications, features and, of course, prices under wraps for now. The A3 Sportback before restyling costs at least 38,479 euros, and the limousine is 500 euros more expensive. We’re curious where Audi will place the Allstreet on its price lists.