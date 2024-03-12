Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid with analgesic and anesthetic uses. As an analgesic it has similar effects to those of morphine, but is 50 to 100 times more potent than the latter and 30-50 times more potent than heroin. Like morphine, it is a drug typically used to treat severe pain, especially in surgery, traumatology and oncology. Furthermore, it is sometimes used to treat patients with chronic painful conditions, when resistant to other opioids. In the USA in 2022, seizures of fentanyl and analogues carried out by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) reached record levels (almost double those carried out in 2021), for a total of over 6 tonnes of powder and 59.6 million counterfeit tablets and containing fentanyl (the quantities seized are equivalent to over 398 million lethal doses). However, the production of these molecules has also been reported in European territory by clandestine laboratories. At the same time, there has been a significant increase in the number of deaths associated with fentanyl use in drug users. In 2021, EU member states reported 137 fentanyl-related deaths.

Now our Government is also preparing to face a possible spread of fentanyl in the country, even if in Italy “there is no emergency. But we need to be ready”, reiterated the Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council Alfredo Mantovano, the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, and the Minister of Education and Merit Giuseppe Valditara, presenting today in Rome the National Prevention Plan against the improper use of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids. The objective of the prevention activities is to intercept and prevent the access of fentanyl and its analogues to Italy and its spread throughout the national territory.

From June 2016 to today – the plan reports – the National Rapid Alert System of the Department for Anti-Drug Policies has disseminated 2 communications for deaths to the entire network of Collaborative Centers and relevant institutions present on the national territory (one in 2018 and one in 2019), 5 communications regarding non-lethal intoxications associated with the use of fentanyl and 2 reports relating to the consumption of fentanyl found by the analysis of biological samples of as many people being treated at the Serd. In Italy, between 2018 and 2023, the activities of the police forces led to the seizure of 123.17 grams of fentanyl powder (thousands of cases of potential acute intoxication, considering that approximately 3 milligrams cause acute intoxication), 28 doses in tablets and 37 other packages (patches, bottles and medicinal boxes).

The web is one of the main places of dealing

One of the main ‘dealing places’ for fentanyl and new and equally dangerous psychoactive substances – underlined in the National Plan – is the web. In this virtual place of promotion and sale, the substances are delivered directly to the home of the buyers in small anonymous postal packages, making their autonomous and uncontrolled use possible. This sales method puts the distributor and the end user in contact without intermediaries, exposing the latter to a constant risk of acute intoxication, also given his unawareness of the concentration and composition of the product purchased.

The plan includes: continuous monitoring of developments in retail markets, examining the prices and purity, availability of heroin and other narcotic substances; the strengthening of the operators’ capabilities, when faced with unknown substances found during roadside checks or at customs areas, with portable equipment with Raman technology (mass spectrometer), capable of identifying, quickly and with a high degree of certainty, synthetic narcotics and chemical precursors of drugs; the prospect of opening other anti-drug offices abroad not only in the countries with the greatest production and trafficking of opiates or precursors, but also in those agencies which are more active than others in combating drug trafficking and which constitute a strategic info-operational hub in the sector (DEA and National Crime Agency – NCA).

The aim is also to strengthen collaboration with other countries. As part of the G7 meeting of the Rome-Lyon Group, which will be held from 17 to 19 April 2024 in Rome, a panel will be dedicated to the threat posed by synthetic drugs. The topic will also be on the agenda of the second meeting of the Rome Lyon Group, scheduled in Rome from 23 to 25 October 2024.

Strengthening controls to avoid diversion of the substance for other non-healthcare uses

The Ministry of Health will strengthen protective measures in the production, transfer and storage of pharmaceutical preparations based on fentanyl and its derivatives; will alert the Regions and Local Health Authorities to monitor the detection of ‘anomalous’ prescriptive levels; will deal with the definition of guidelines that take into account the nature and consumption patterns of new substances, the different groups of consumers and the contexts of consumption; will monitor the spread of opioids on the national territory, also through a survey aimed at collecting anonymized and aggregated data relating to access to emergency rooms for acute opioid intoxication and related deaths; will monitor the supply by the National Health Service through pharmacies (TS system) for drugs belonging to the ATC categories N02AA01 (morphine), N02AE01 (buprenorphine), N02AB03 (fentanyl), N02AA05 (oxycodone), N02AA55 (oxycodone -associations), N02AA03 (hydromorphone); will monitor counterfeiting and activate continuous and constant monitoring of any reports relating to illicit activities (including sales on unofficial channels) or counterfeiting of medicines based on fentanyle, alprazolam (Xanax) and naloxone; activation of the autonomous Regions/Provinces to implement the objective within their respective competences.

Among the main preventive actions – continues the National Plan – are the continuous exchange of information between the police forces and the intelligence sector, to collect information on the phenomenon and the strengthening of controls by the police forces, the customs and monopolies, the Ministry of Health and all the bodies that collaborate in the National Rapid Alert System for drugs. The strengthening of controls aims both to prevent the illegal access of fentanyl and other substances into Italian territory and to prevent the legally present and distributed substance from being used for non-healthcare uses. The strengthening of controls also affects the web in order to acquire information on the evolution of the phenomenon and to combat traffic, obscuring any Internet sites that market counterfeit, altered or unauthorized drugs.

In the event that an emergency situation arises in Italy, the planned actions aim to provide a prompt response from all the institutions responsible for protecting public health and safety. The health operational procedure, prepared on the basis of the guidelines pre-defined by the Ministry of Health, in relation to the progressive trend of the phenomenon, envisages constantly monitoring the stocks of narcan/naloxone and implementing the specific information procedures aimed at operators in the sector ( health, social, police forces, laboratory personnel, ‘street’ personnel), drug users and the general population.

Raising awareness of the Public Prosecutor’s Office on the phenomenon of trafficking

A further and fundamental activity, which involves the Ministry of Justice – the plan continues – concerns the sensitization of the Public Prosecutor’s Office on the phenomenon of trafficking in fentanyl, synthetic drugs and NPS (New Psychoactive Substances), so that in-depth examinations are requested in cases of suspected acute intoxication and in general for all violent deaths, so as to identify any narcotic substances.

The improvement of the national rapid alert system for drugs, coordinated by the Department for Anti-Drug Policies, is accompanied by the process – under the coordination of the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the poison control centres, forensic toxicology, the police forces, the Customs and Monopolies Agency – for the standardization and strengthening of the procedures to be followed in laboratories for carrying out tests on samples.

In conclusion, we also aim to broaden the spectrum of identifiable substances, including new fentanyls, with the development and validation of dedicated analytical methods. Furthermore, the National Center for Addiction and Doping of the Higher Institute of Health, to which the Department has entrusted the operational management of the National Rapid Alert System for Drugs, will ensure the strengthening of the distribution of the necessary material to all the collaborative centers that are part of of the fentanyl analysis system.