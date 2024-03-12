Wagner group in Rostov.

Pro-Kiev Russian partisans captured a village in Russia

The Russian village of Tyotkino is under the control of pro-Ukrainian Russian partisans of the “Freedom of Russia” legion. Ansa writes about this, reporting the words of the Legion published on social networks. “The village of Tyotkino in the Kursk region is completely under the control of the Russian liberation forces,” it said, adding that the Russian military was withdrawing. Earlier, pro-Kiev volunteers announced that they had taken control of the town of Lozovaya Rudka in the Belgorod region. Russian forces claim to have repelled guerrilla attacks in two border regions.

Pro-Kiev Russians: “ignore the vote, let’s get rid of Putin”

Pro-Ukrainian Russian partisans of the Siberian Battalion today called on the Russian population to “ignore the elections” in the country, calling them a “fiction.”

Russia: a military plane crashed in Ivanovo, 15 victims

But Moscow’s problems did not end there. All 15 passengers on the Il-76 military transport aircraft that crashed during takeoff in the Ivanovo region of Russia would have died. At about 13:00 Moscow time, the plane was taking off when one of its engines caught fire.

The cause of the fire has not been reported, but a commission from the Russian Aerospace Forces Command flew to Ivanovo to investigate the incident, the Moscow Ministry of Defense reported.

According to an eyewitness, the Il-76 crashed near a cemetery in the village of Bogorodskoye. There were eight crew members and seven passengers on board the Il-76. A TASS source reported that, according to preliminary data, all of them died. The governor of the Ivanovo region, Stanislav Voskresensky, who arrived at the scene of the emergency, expressed condolences to the families of the deceased pilots and instructed them to provide all necessary assistance.

Ukraine: Kiev drone attacked Russia, oil refineries were damaged

A Ukrainian drone attack struck Russia, causing explosions and fires at oil refineries and cutting off power supplies. The attack set fire to Russian fuel facilities in the Oryol region, about 150 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, and in Nizhny Novgorod, almost 1,000 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, local governors and media reported. Moscow’s air defense systems responded to 25 drones launched by Ukraine over several regions of Russia, RIA Novosti reports.