The United States Government announced this Tuesday a new aid package of 300 million dollars for Ukraine, using money from Pentagon “savings”, after months of fruitless negotiations in Congress to approve greater military donations for the war against Russia.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan made the announcement at a press conference, in which he explained that the money that will be sent to Ukraine comes from “unanticipated savings” from weapons contracts negotiated by the Pentagon.

“It turns out we negotiated well, and those contracts were under budget, so we have a modest amount of funds available,” he said.

This new funding includes Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and artillery munitions, anti-armor systems and maintenance equipment, as detailed by the Pentagon.

Since sending the last aid package last December, the White House repeatedly insisted that the government no longer had more money to support Ukraine, and assured that legislative means were the “only” way to provide more financial aid. to the eastern European country.

Sullivan insisted this Tuesday that this aid is “extraordinary” and that the United States will not be able to continue giving money to Ukraine without this having a “significant” impact on Washington’s “military readiness.”

“Congress has to act,” the official said.

The Republican bloc in the Senate, where Democrats hold a narrow majority, blocked a legislative project in February that included funding for Ukraine and also Israel.

The piece was drafted after negotiations between a bipartisan group of lawmakers and White House officials to restrict the right to asylum at the southern border in exchange for Republican support for the military aid initiative.

FA

