The young Brianza trapper Jordan Jeffrey Baby, stage name of Jordan Tinti, was found lifeless in his cell in the Torre del Gallo prison in Pavia, where he was serving a sentence of 4 years and 4 months, for a robbery aggravated by ‘racial hatred towards a Nigerian worker, which occurred in an underpass of the Carnate station (Monza and Brianza) in April 2023. Tinti had started making music at a very young age, but soon became noticed for a series of behaviors’ extremes’, like the one during the TV program ‘Striscia la Notizia’, when he attacked the journalist who asked him for explanations regarding the robbery for which he was then sentenced to prison. In 2020 he was banned from the city of Pordenone after urinating on police reports, who discovered him in possession of drugs.

“The suicide of the rapper Jordan Tinti which occurred in Pavia prison, one day before the ‘celebrations’ of the anniversary of the Foundation of the Penitentiary Police Force, brings us back to the sad daily reality of suicides in the first 70 days of the year which have reached 22 and to other emergencies in our prisons”, comments the general secretary of the Penitentiary Police union Aldo Di Giacomo in a note. “Unfortunately, this latest case increasingly lowers the age of suicides in penitentiaries with an average over 40 and many over 30 and concerns the most fragile subjects who are most in need of assistance, especially psychological assistance”.

“It has already been forgotten or deliberately ‘removed’ that last year there were 69 and 84 in 2022 the people who took their own lives inside an Italian penitentiary institution, a record number since the data was recorded (since 2000 ) which unfortunately we are approaching if there are no immediate measures”.