Suara.com – On the first day of fasting, a number of streets in Jakarta looked empty and deserted. One of them is Jalan Gatot Subroto, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (12/3/2024).

The streets of the capital city are quiet because some offices are implementing holidays for the Nyepi holiday, apart from that the Polda Metro Jaya has also eliminated the odd-even policy on a number of roads in the capital city in connection with this holiday. [Suara.com/Alfian Winanto]