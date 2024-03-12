Suara.com – The month of Ramadan is the month that Muslims around the world look forward to. The month in which there is worship that is the third pillar of Islam, namely fasting in the month of Ramadan.

This fast also has advantages, including increasing devotion and teaching empathy to those who are less fortunate.

People who fast in Ramadan are guaranteed their status will be elevated by Allah SWT. In this month, God opens all the gates of heaven and closes the gates of hell.

With the opening of the gates of heaven, this becomes an encouragement for Muslims to increase their worship so that their rank becomes higher before Allah.

Ramadan fasting also teaches spiritual, health and social wisdom.

Ramadan fasting makes Muslims increase their spiritual awareness. By refraining from eating, drinking, and actions that invalidate the fast for hours, Muslims are taught to control their lust which is a reflection of piety to Allah SWT.

By fasting, a person learns to be more obedient and obedient to the commands of Allah SWT.

Apart from increasing piety, Ramadan fasting also fosters empathy and social awareness.

Worship with the experience of enduring hunger and thirst, Muslims will better understand the suffering of others who may experience difficulties and hardships in getting food.

Fasting also strengthens social relationships.

Ramadan fasting helps strengthen social relationships between family, friends and other Muslim communities.

Activities of breaking the fast together, Tarawih prayers at the mosque as well as increasing religious activities together help strengthen bonds between individuals and strengthen friendship.

In addition, Ramadan fasting can provide health benefits by cleansing the body of toxins, increasing metabolism, and managing body weight.

Fasting can also help control diseases such as diabetes and high cholesterol with a healthy eating pattern during breaking the fast and sahur.

All the virtues and wisdom show how important Ramadan fasting is in the life of a Muslim.