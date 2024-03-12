In the north of South America, a country stands out for its exceptional climate, where there is more rain than in any other part of the world. This phenomenon defines its landscape, biodiversity and influences innovative public health projects. Far from being a mere climatic fact, this characteristic has attracted the attention of philanthropists and scientists alike, and has turned the nation into a natural laboratory for studying and combating endemic diseases.

The interaction between its unique geography and the bounty of nature has created optimal conditions for this country to top the global rainfall charts. But what secrets does this place hide to receive such an amount of rain? And even more intriguing, how does this data relate to the production of millions of genetically modified mosquitoes, which it links to Bill Gates?

What are the countries where it rains the most in the world?

While most regions struggle with water scarcity, there are places on the planet where this resource is falling from the sky in staggering quantities. Among these, countries such as Colombia stand out, where regions such as Chocó receive more than 3,240 mm of rain per year, making it the rainiest point on earth, according to information from the United Nations Agriculture and Food Organization. Feeding.

Colombia is followed by Sao Tome and Principe, in Africa, with 3,200 millimeters per year (located on the equator); Papua New Guinea, in Oceania, with 3,142 millimeters; Solomon Islands, with 3,028 mm; and Panama in fifth place, in Central America, with 2,928 mm.

On the other hand, nations like Egypt barely reach 51 mm per year, while Libya receives 56 millimeters per year.

Why is Colombia the country where it rains the most in the world?

Colombia’s geographic location, crossed by the Andes mountain range and flanked by two oceans, creates a perfect setting for extreme precipitation. Specifically, the department of Chocó, located in the Colombian Pacific, is recognized for its rainfall records. This abundance of water is vital for the country’s biodiversity, but also presents challenges in terms of sustainable development and natural resource management.

Bill Gates and his mosquito farm in Colombia

Bill Gates’ interest in Colombia arises from a pioneering project aimed at combating diseases such as dengue, Zika, chikungunya and yellow fever. In collaboration with the World Mosquito Program, Aedes aegypti mosquitoes infected with the Wolbachia bacteria are released in Medellín, which blocks the transmission of these diseases.

“Basic research was done and the doctor who did it found that when the Aedes aegypti mosquito had the Wolbachia bacteria, (…) it lost the ability to transmit viruses. The mosquito feeds on a sick person, it releases the virus in the blood, but it is not reduced or anything, because the mosquito has Wolbachia,” Iván Darío Vélez, professor and researcher at the University of Antioquia, explained to Bluradio.

Since 2017, this project has protected more than 2.57 million people in an area of ​​101 square kilometers, demonstrating that science and philanthropy can come together to solve large-scale public health problems.