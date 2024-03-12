A surprising Catherine Deneuve returns to the big screen in the brilliant and irresistible role of Bernadette, or The President’s Wife. Directed by Léa Domenach, it is a comedy inspired by the story of Madame Chirac, the wife of the two-time French President, to tell a story of female empowerment. The film will be distributed in cinemas starting from April 11th by Europictures.

The President’s wife

An irreverent and unconventional story: the portrait of a mother and wife who, imprisoned in her role for too long, takes her destiny into her own hands. A woman who frees herself from her stereotype to transform herself into a feminist icon. With Catherine Deneuve, who will be in Rome on April 7th, she will be the guest of honor at the 14th edition of Rendez-Vous, to present the film alongside director Léa Domenach.

What is he talking about?

When she arrives at the Elysée, Bernadette Chirac expects to finally get the place she deserves, having always worked in her husband’s shadow to make him President. Cast aside as too old-fashioned, she Bernadette decides to take revenge by becoming a popular and beloved figure in the media. The President’s Wife is inspired by the story of a woman who really existed, to tell the story of the female strength and determination necessary to emerge in a world driven by men.

Léa Domenach

Léa Domenach is a talented French director and screenwriter. You studied philosophy at the prestigious La Sorbonne University and cinema at the renowned Columbia University in New York. She is the creator and author of the Jeune & Golri series, which received the Best Series award at the Séries Mania Festival in 2021. Léa Domenach has also made several high-quality documentaries and short films. In 2023, you earned a Best First Film nomination at the Prix Lumières for Bernadette, an original and moving work.

But let’s talk to her for a bit! Discover Léa Domenach’s interview here!

Why did you decide to write and direct a film about Bernadette Chirac?

“I come from a family of journalists, so politics was a topic that influenced my childhood. My father wrote a lot about Chirac, and although I seemed to know him, I knew much less about his wife. I had a rather negative image of her: austere, conservative, even old-fashioned. This image changed completely when I saw the documentary Bernadette Chirac, mémoire d’une femme libre by Anne Barrère, who had been her communications consultant.”

“Bernadette Chirac’s life is similar to that of many women, who are as educated as their husbands and who end up taking a back seat to make room for them. This is the story I wanted to tell and it reminded me of my grandmothers’ stories. When I proposed to my co-author Clémence Dargent my idea of ​​writing about Bernadette Chirac from the point of view of a woman’s revenge, she replied: “It’s crazy, I totally identify with it: I am Bernadette”

Why did you choose the comedy format?

“First of all, to reach the widest possible audience. But above all because comedy allows you to tell a story from a distance and I believe that many messages can be conveyed through humor. The President’s Wife is a sort of benevolent satire, the purpose of which is not to make fun of her characters. The tone is that of a fairy tale, strengthened by the idea of ​​the choir that accompanies Bernadette Chirac and pays homage to her religious side. I think the film was also successful thanks to the choice of actors, all of whom were comfortable with comedy, without necessarily being associated with this genre.”

What was it like working with Catherine Deneuve as a protagonist?

“After we finished the screenplay for The President’s Wife, we had the opportunity to have Catherine Deneuve read it. She initially was a little “surprised” by this proposal, but when she finished reading it, she wanted to meet me very quickly, because she had made her laugh. To my great joy she decided to trust me.”

I discovered that Catherine Deneuve has an “integral” conception of cinema. For example, she watched all the dailies and talked to me about them, not only to see her work but to get an idea of ​​the film as a whole! She is a passionate person, who invests completely in a shoot and a role, who loves to do things that she has never done and her high standards make everyone want to give their best.

Catherine Deneuve was never afraid of the character or the relationship with her image, she approached it with a lot of humor, I admire her courage and her skill in acting.”

Catherine Deneuve

Catherine Deneuve is a legend of French cinema, who has enchanted audiences with her beauty, talent and versatility. For over sixty years, she has distinguished herself in roles of strong, sensual, mysterious and courageous women, working with some of the world’s greatest directors. She has been able to reinvent herself and adapt to changes in cinema and society, without ever losing her charm and elegance. Catherine Deneuve is one of the most admired and celebrated icons of French culture, who has carried her name and her style around the world.

But let’s talk to her a bit too! Check out the interview here!

What convinced you to play this character for The President’s Wife?

“The script by Léa Domenach and Clémence Dargent was really excellent, well written and very funny. Then I met Léa, who made me immediately understand that it wasn’t about making a precise adaptation or really resembling Bernadette Chirac, but just about getting into the spirit of the character. She has never hidden her political leanings.”

What image did you have of the Chirac couple and of Bernadette in particular?

“Like everyone, I knew her political acumen, but I knew that her husband didn’t listen to her much and that the couple formed by him and his daughter Claude almost pushed her aside. All this changed significantly when she launched the Yellow Coins campaign. And of course there was the book Conversation by journalist Patrick de Carolis in 2001, which was a media success and gave her a new position. She has become someone. She was no longer just “Madame Chirac” thanks to Léa Domenach.”

Comedy is a genre that she particularly likes.

“It is also the one that requires the most work and rigor. There aren’t many well written ones. Casting also plays a fundamental role. You need actors with a keen sense of rhythm. The actors chosen by Léa Domenach for The President’s Wife are all wonderful. I really enjoyed working with them: Denis Podalydès, who I had never worked with before, is so brilliant; Michel Vuillermoz, Sara Giraudeau, so present, Maud Wyler, so touching.

That’s what this movie needed. The sets that are supposed to represent the Elysée Palace are incredible. Magnificent and completely unexpected locations: an ancient palace near Versailles, a magical place in Epernay… The director of photography, Elin Kirschfink, did a magnificent job on these sets. It’s wonderful.”