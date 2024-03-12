It’s fun to delve into the archives from time to time and see which rumors actually turn out to be true. For example, the Golf that was spotted almost a year early was actually the Golf 8. What about the Audi F1 rumors that turned out to be partly true? We can now say with confidence that the diesel 911 rumors are turning out to be untrue. Or plans were cancelled, that’s also possible. What did turn out to be true was the arrival of the Porsche 911 Hybrid.

A hybrid powertrain for the Porsche 911 has been discussed for a long time. Back in 2018, Porsche reported that a hybrid powertrain had been taken into account when developing the current generation, but at that point the brand was still waiting for more advanced batteries. The 992 generation’s powertrain has room for an electric motor, giving an idea of ​​what the powertrain of such a Porsche 911 Hybrid might look like.

Porsche 911 Hybrid will receive a high-performance transmission

In a press release, Porsche announced that the 911 Hybrid is coming soon. A new 911 “with a high-performance hybrid powertrain” will be unveiled this summer. This fits well with reports of a new Porsche 911 GT2 RS with an electric motor. According to previous rumors, this will be the most powerful Porsche RS model ever. Not only will the electric motor generate power, the turbo will also help charge the battery. In total, the car will become 100 kilograms heavier.

An electric motor in the powertrain is an option, but Porsche could choose another route. For example, an electric motor can also be placed between the front wheels to create all-wheel drive. This eliminates the need for axles running forward from the engine, which in turn saves some weight. Moreover, batteries could be stored in the all-wheel drive tunnel. You can even skip putting the car in reverse because the electric motor can handle the task.

We’ll see this summer, when the current generation Porsche 911 is updated and a new powertrain is introduced. A few words about diesels: Porsche completely abandoned the devil’s juice almost six years ago. The brand will probably check to see if a diesel is available for the 911 at some point, but it’s safe to assume that self-igniting engines will never be available again.