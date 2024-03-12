In a context full of growing inequalities, the poorest country in the world fights daily for survival. With a daily income of US$1.25, its inhabitants face a reality resulting from the civil war, internal political tensions and corruption. This nation depends, to a large extent, on international aid.

According to data from the International Monetary Fund, this country has a GDP per capita of approximately 308 dollars per inhabitant. As is known, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita is the best indicator to evaluate the poverty or wealth of each nation. This indicator refers to the value of the goods and services produced by an economy.

YOU CAN SEE: The country with the second largest lithium reserve in the world, desired by Bill Gates, is in South America

What is the poorest country in the world?

Burundi, Africa, bears the tragic title of the poorest country in the world. According to data published by Uno TV, more than 2/3 of the population tends to survive day to day with less than US$1.25. Lack of infrastructure, limited education and internal conflicts are the causes of stagnation in development.

Burundi has a GDP per capita of approximately 308 dollars per inhabitant. Photo: Bankinter/Source: International Monetary Fund.

Civil wars and political instability undermined the economic potential of this nation, which must import a lot of food, fuel and construction materials. In addition, its geography, with a high population density and limited natural resources, further complicates the picture. On the other hand, its export is limited to coffee and tea.

Living in Burundi means facing daily challenges that range from lack of access to drinking water to food insecurity. According to records, 56% of children under 5 years of age have chronic malnutrition, the highest rate worldwide. Health is another of the unattainable luxuries for many, which suggests a life expectancy that does not exceed 51 years.

56% of children under 5 years of age have chronic malnutrition. Photo: Global Hunger Index.

YOU CAN SEE: The deadliest volcano in the world is in South America: its eruption buried 20 towns and changed the planet’s climate

Life in Burundi, the poorest country in the world

Life in Burundi, the poorest country in the world, involves facing severe daily difficulties such as exposure to diseases and the risk of malnutrition. In 2020, the mortality rate was 7.61%, it also indicates that around 15 thousand girls and boys under 15 years of age are HIV positive and more than 120 thousand became AIDS orphans.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the African country has 12,889,577 inhabitants and maintains a birth rate of 37.77%, which places it among the highest in the world. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations indicates that 7 out of 10 households in Burundi have difficulty obtaining food on a daily basis.