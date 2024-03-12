Civitavecchia, March 12, 2024 – “The pine forest of the Traiano campsite, part of the La Frasca natural monument, in the municipality of Civitavecchia, has been completely abandoned.” This is what we read in the complaint filed with the Carabinieri Forestry Group of Rome. from the Association ForumEnvironmentalist Odv and signed by local representative Simone Ricotti.

“This area,” we read once again, “left completely abandoned by the campground managers, uncontrolled and at the complete mercy of vandals and thieves, is now subject to environmental and health conditions that are as severe as they are desolate. Scattered everywhere are dozens of abandoned and destroyed vans, furnishings and furniture, mattresses, refrigerators, washing machines, boats, bicycles, glass wool covers abandoned on the ground, trash cans full of garbage of all kinds, not emptied for years, remnants of what has been damaged and/ or destroyed by fire in July 2021, left to fend for itself, trees uprooted.

A situation that, as can be seen in the photographs, not only could lead to soil and aquifer contamination, but also exposes the entire pine forest to a serious risk of wildfires. The circumstance becomes even more serious due to the fact that it is a protected area, since it is included, as mentioned above, in the natural monument “La Frasca”, created by the Decree of the President of the Lazio Region of September 29, 2017, n. T00162″.

At the conclusion of the complaint, the Forum-Ecologist Association Odv formulates its demands in black and white:

“• take all possible measures to ensure the removal of a huge amount of garbage and carry out the necessary measures for reclamation and ensuring the safety of the territory to protect the entire pine forest that is part of the Natural Monument;

• that the owner company has a responsibility to strengthen efforts to diligently care for and control the campsite to avoid continued acts of vandalism that damage the physical and environmental assets located there;

• wish to find out whether there is any crime in the facts stated above and, if so, to determine liability;

• wish to check compliance with technical fire safety rules in forest areas, as well as whether all appropriate fire protection systems provided for these types of settlements (campsites inside forests and protected areas) have been adopted and are functioning.”

