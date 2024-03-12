In the vast and diverse South America, one country stands out for being home to not just one, but two of the seven natural wonders of the world. According to the New Open World Corporation (NOWC), the organizing company of this international competition, this region of South America has in its territory the Iguazú Falls, the largest and most majestic waterfall system on the planet; as well as the Amazon, the most extensive and biodiverse tropical forest on the globe.

Of a total of 454 nominated places around the planet, only seven were selected in the New Wonders of Nature category. Four are located in Asia, two in South America and one in Africa. Discover which country in South America has these two natural wonders of the world within its territory.

What is the only country in South America that has 2 of the 7 natural wonders of the world?

According to the international competition carried out by New Open World Corporation, Brazil is the only country in South America that has two of the seven natural wonders of the world: Iguazu Falls and the Amazon. Although both places share territory with other South American nations, such as Argentina, Peru or Ecuador, only the Brazilian nation has these majestic sites within its territory, simultaneously.

These two natural wonders of the South American continent were chosen from a total of 454 places in the world and surpassed others such as the Grand Canyon (United States), the Galapagos Island (Ecuador), El Yunque (Puerto Rico) or the Great Barrier Reef (Australia).

Amazon is one of the 7 natural wonders of the world. Photo: Wired

The Amazon, widely recognized as the largest tropical forest in the world, extends over an area of ​​6.7 million square kilometers. This immense ecosystem, which crosses a total of nine South American countries (such as Brazil) is essential for the health of the planet. It is often called the ‘lungs of the world’ due to its ability to produce oxygen and absorb carbon dioxide.

Meanwhile, the Iguazú Falls, located on the border between the Argentine province of Misiones and the Brazilian state of Paraná, constitute the largest set of waterfalls in the world. This natural phenomenon divides the Iguazú River into two sections: the upper section and the lower section. The origin of the river is near Curitiba and, along its route, it runs mainly through Brazil, although most of the waterfalls are located in Argentine territory.

What are the 7 natural wonders of the world?

According to New Open World Corporation, the seven natural wonders of the world are distributed in Asia, South America and Africa. These are:

The Amazon (Forest and river of South America): this wonder of the world is shared by nine countries in South America. These are Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela. Komodo Island (Indonesia): Komodo is an island within the group of 17,508 islands that make up the Republic of Indonesia, especially notable for being the natural habitat of the Komodo dragon. Jeju Island (South Korea): is an island of volcanic origin that stands out for being the largest, at a distance of 130 kilometers from the coast of the Korean Peninsula. Halong Bay (Vietnam): Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and has established itself as a popular tourist destination in Quảng Ninh Province, Vietnam. This bay stands out for having thousands of karsts and limestone islands of various shapes and sizes. Puerto Princesa Underground River (Philippines): It is located in the Saint Paul Mountain Range, on the western coast of the island. Access to this wonder of the world is achieved by a short journey on foot or by boat from the town of Sabang. Table Mountain (South Africa): This is a flat-topped mountain that is a prominent landmark, offering panoramic views towards Cape Town, South Africa. Iguazú Falls (Brazil and Argentina): this natural wonder of the world is considered the most majestic and imposing waterfall system on the entire planet.