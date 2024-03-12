They know they have to leave next week. A Polish couple – she works as a cleaner, he as a roofer – has been living happily for three years in a large shed on the Kulturweg street in Wieringermeerpolder. But now it’s over. Their lease expires and they move to Opperdoes. The Ukrainians in the house next to the barn can stay a little longer, she says at the door. She expects the farm to be demolished. She points to the empty spaces along the Westfriesche Waart straight that runs past the house, the trees already cut down. “Microsoft is coming.”

The demolition means the end of the home of Wieringermer’s most famous farmer: agricultural reformer, resistance hero and former minister and European Commissioner Sicco Mansholt (PvdA). It was he who, in the post-war years, tried to end the terrible living conditions of small farmers through economies of scale and rationalization. He could never have imagined that his doctrine of maximum yield per hectare would, seventy years later, lead to such a result: land speculation and interference in municipal plans, even on Mansholt’s own land.

Less than a kilometer from Mansholt’s old farm, hundreds of construction workers are quickly erecting two colossal new buildings for tech giant Microsoft. Every day they drive out to the asphalt field next to the giant construction site in vans and cars with Polish and Lithuanian license plates. There, at the Venster West site, huge dark gray halls with bright colored panels on the highway side are being built. When everything is ready, Microsoft will also connect these rooms to the global cloud. A few years ago, the tech giant installed eight on the eastern side of the A7 motorway, amid greenery barely hidden from view by a row of newly planted trees.

For the American multinational, it’s not just Venster West. The company is also committed to developing data centers on the adjacent B1 site, land next to Mansholt’s farm.

Plot “B1” – land next to the Mansholt farm, photo by Olivier Middendorp.

Berenshot

At the municipal office of Hollands Kroon in Anna Paulovna, the entire Monday evening was dedicated to the growing technology giant. Members of the North-Holland parish council sit in a large circle in the De Ontmoeting meeting room, the public gallery filled to four rows. Present here is Jan Meiles from the data center action group Red de Wieringermeer, and a few places away is Jack Kranenburg, commercial director of land dealer Agriport, a company that has already allocated about sixty hectares of development land in Wieringermeer to Microsoft. Mayor Rhian van Dam holds the microphone tightly, even as council members with pressing questions try to wrest it from her hands.

Tonight the representatives will hear from three councilors from the Berenschot agency who, on behalf of the council and municipal council, reconstructed how the data centers came to Hollands Kroon from May to December 2023. The study was an election promise by coalition party Onhouden Hollands Kroon, which won the 2023 municipal elections – partly by criticizing the ease with which previous coalitions moved data centers into the municipality.

“Awkward card.” Somewhere between the 2015 concept (above) and the final plan at the end of 2016 (below), the map was included in the environmental concept without the knowledge of the city council. Two red arrows are drawn from the Venster West area to B1 as the Agriport “expansion zone”. The adjustment will allow Microsoft to build a data center there.

Image of Berenshot

The most sensitive part of the research report is, according to Berenschot researcher Willem Buunk, the “clumsy map” that appeared out of nowhere in the municipality’s “environmental vision” at the end of 2016. The map, measuring less than four square centimeters, identifies B1 as an area where new data centers could be built.

Unwavering Policy

The question is, how did this card get there? In anticipation of the new Environmental Protection Act, Hollands Kroon wanted to include land plans in a very large municipality in the environmental vision in 2015. The city council created a working group, and the aldermen involved, including VVD member Theo Meskers, who was in charge of data centers at the time, also reviewed the situation. And somewhere between the 2015 concept and the final plan in late 2016, according to Berenshot’s researchers, it happened: suddenly, unbeknownst to the city council, this obscure map appeared in the vision on page twenty. Two red arrows have been drawn from the Venster West area to B1 as an “expansion zone” for Agriport.

We have not been able to fully reconstruct how and why the map ended up in the ecological vision. Berenschot Research Agency

The ticket was issued undetected by the city council. And from that point on, it became an unwavering council policy to build a data center in B1, although no one knows exactly how it happened. According to Berenshot: “We have not been able to fully reconstruct how and why the map came to be in the ecological vision.”

Councilor Lars Rüter from Independent Hollands Kroon wants to find out more about this during a presentation at the town hall. Lectures vary, says Berenschot’s adviser Willem Buunk. “Current processes had to be included in the environmental vision. Someone asked an official to sign the card.” He subsequently told the NRC: “The aldermen involved asked that we also include something about Agriport and data centers. That’s what this map became.”

The awkwardness of the picture contrasts sharply with the financial interests. The latest annual report from Microsoft Datacenters Netherlands BV shows that the technology company has already spent almost 9.5 billion euros on the construction and design of data centers until the summer of 2022, especially in Wieringermeerpolder. With new data centers being built in Venster West and possibly B1, investment will only increase.

Agroport

At the end of the presentation, Berenshot’s advisor Buunk emphasizes that he did not encounter any inappropriate situations. But what the agency did not investigate was land speculation.

The NRC has reconstructed the course of events on B1, which will begin in February 2016. Anton Hiemstra of Agriport then buys a plot of undeveloped land on Grootweg in Middenmere, six kilometers from Mansholt’s old farm, for just under €6 million.

Hiemstra knows Microsoft’s enormous ambitions inside and out. In 2013, he and then-adviser Theo Meskers flew to Microsoft headquarters in Seattle to persuade the tech giant to locate in Agriport. The seller of the land on Groetweg is the province of Noord-Holland, which once acquired it for the construction of Wieringerrandmeer, a failed ambitious construction and real estate project in the north of Noord-Holland.

Hiemstra’s intentions regarding the Grootweg plot quickly become clear. On June 15, less than four months after the deal with the province, he traded the land for Lot B1, where the dairy farmer still kept cows. He doesn’t know that his land will appear on the vague ecological vision map, and he moves to Grootweg, where he builds a new farm. Nobody talks about data centers. However, four months later, this picture was suddenly included in the ecological vision. In one fell swoop, the B1 site has potentially become worth tens of millions of euros.

Microsoft’s existing data center in Middenmere, photo by Olivier Middendorp.

The province was not aware of this, a spokesman said. “It was only in April 2016, during administrative consultations between the municipality, Agroport and the province, that the first ideas on this issue were exchanged,” writes an email from a spokesperson, who says they were then pushing for a “comprehensive regional vision.”

Agriport’s Jack Kranenburg said after the meeting that the company had been eyeing land along the A7 for some time. “We do not hide the fact that we need the entire strip. At first we had plots further away, then B1, and we recently bought the last plot. Of course, we go with our client to the municipality and province as early as possible to explore the possibilities. It’s just what a land dealer does: buy land and see if you can develop it.” And the time is so close to this picture? “We have been working on this exchange with the farmer for many years. It fell out like this. And this change is not final yet.”

Former adviser Theo Meskers, who was not present at the presentation, said by telephone that it was his understanding that Berenschot had concluded that everything had gone smoothly and that he had nothing to add to that conclusion.

Stills from the film

Only the objection that Jan Meiles of Red de Wieringermeer raised against changing the B1 zoning plan still stands in the way of the final conversion of the farm and land of Sicco Mansholt into a site for the construction of data centers. His action group’s case will go before the State Council in mid-April, and the City Council has already approved the rezoning.

So, Anita Bleidorp understands that she needs to hurry with the last tribute to Mansholt and other members of the resistance, which she wants to organize at the historical site on the Kulturweg. Bleidorp, who does a lot of World War II research in Wieringermeer, wants to display original film footage of the Normandy landings in Mansholt’s barn, just as Mansholt himself did in September 1944.

We have been working on this exchange with the farmer for many years. It fell out like this. And the zoning change is not final yet,” Jack Kranenburg, director of land trader Agriport.

According to her, the film was dumped by the Allies in two large barrels in West Friesland. The intention was to show images of D-Day in the liberated parts of the Netherlands. The drums arrived to Mansholt, who, as a member of the resistance, brought them by bicycle to Alkmaar for further transportation. “But first he watched the films himself, along with other members of the resistance.”

She called Jack Kranenburg of Agriport this week to see if she could show the film at the barn in September. According to him, he does not yet know how the year will go.

She said plans to demolish Mansholt Farm demonstrate a lack of understanding of Agripoort’s history and local politics. “At the end of his life, Mansholt dared to admit that his politics had gone off the rails. He realized that agriculture and livestock farming, in addition to being sustainable by design, also had to be environmentally responsible. The fact that the field of activity of this historical figure is now completely paved for a multinational corporation like Microsoft is a very bitter way to deal with history.”

