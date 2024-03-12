The new Julia will be a very good car.

Alfa Romeo didn’t do anything wrong with the Giulia. When they’re new, sales numbers aren’t anything special, but used ones certainly are. We have been monitoring prices for a long time, but they are not yet ready to become truly cheap.

Various laws and regulations apply to the used car market. Crossovers and the like are less popular, but the market likes relatively lightweight sedans with attractive looks and excellent driving performance.

We blame leasing companies for this: if the depreciation is not so high and the car is reliable (see our buying tips), then the rental cost could be reduced (significantly), right?

The new Julia will be amazing

In any case, the current generation is now on its last legs. The car received a minor facelift last year, and it looks like it will be the last. Jean-Philippe Imparato, Alfa Romeo’s big boss, told Motor1.com that they have “frozen” the Giulia’s design. This means the design is fixed and they can move on to the rest of the development:

What we designed was the bomb: we couldn’t finish designing this car without completely falling in love with it. And now we exist!

Jean-Philippe Imparato can evaluate his own products.

The new Giulia will be built on the STLA-Large platform. It’s the same underpinnings as the new Dodge Charger unveiled last week. And the careful reader will confirm that it will also be used for the new large electric SUV.

Petrol!

This is a model above the Stelvio. Speaking of the Stelvio, it will also have a successor. Giulia and Stelvio will be “together” again. The Stelvio is scheduled for release in 2025, and the new Giulia in 2026. No need to worry that it will only be an electric car. Alfa Romeo said a while back that it would only sell electric cars from 2027, but it appears they are backtracking on that.

Jean-Philippe Imparato told Automotive News Europe yesterday that it also depends on who gets elected. If Trump comes again, they will wait a little longer with a very large electric SUV. The STLA Large platform is suitable for both electric and explosive motors. You can also get the Charger with an inline six-cylinder gasoline engine! Now that’s music to our ears: a rear-wheel drive Alfa Romeo sedan with a six-cylinder engine…

