In 2023, greenhouse gas emissions in the Netherlands were about 6 percent lower than in 2022. This is mainly due to the fact that electric utilities produced more solar and wind energy, which led to the consumption of less coal, biomass and natural gas. This is evidenced by new calculations published by CBS and RIVM on Wednesday and based on preliminary quarterly figures.

By 2030, the Netherlands must emit 55 percent less greenhouse gases compared to 1990 levels, as specified in the climate law. The Netherlands is one step closer: emissions were 34 percent lower last year than in 1990. However, the decline is less severe than in the record year 2022, when emissions fell by about 9 percent.

Other industries have had mixed results. Due to less coal and natural gas consumption but more oil use, the industry emitted a total of 3 percent fewer emissions than in 2022. Agriculture actually emitted 2 percent more greenhouse gases. This happened mainly because producers used more natural gas-fired cogeneration units. The sector’s largest source of emissions – methane and nitrous oxide from livestock and land – remained virtually unchanged.

