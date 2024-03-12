One likes to play football, and the other likes to work on his car on weekends. Niklas from Germany has a different approach to his free time. He walks around the city looking for people parking illegally. He reports illegally parked cars to the police and thereby provides a nice bonus to the German treasury. Even his own neighbor is not safe.

On weekends, he travels around cities on a bicycle and reports people to the police. You will immediately recognize it by the protective clothing and the word POLIZFI on the bike, which, if you look closely, of course, resembles the German word POLIZEI. What Niklas is doing is legal, but not everyone appreciates it, as you understand.

He has no compassion

Niklas’ goal is to make one successful report in every municipality in Germany, he told Germany’s Spiegel-TV. To achieve this goal, it is important not to make exceptions. He also reported that a neighbor was parked on the sidewalk. It could cost the neighbor around 50 euros if the police withdraw the report.

When you start snitching on people, you can count on one hand that people won’t appreciate it, but if people are difficult, Niklas, of course, will just call the police. When people call him names, he also makes money from it because he then applies for compensation. This brings him from 50 to 100 euros.

Easy money for the state

In 2023, Niklas made more than 4,000 reports in 84 cities in Germany. In his hometown, statistically it has already reached eight percent of the population, and it has already cost residents a good 33,000 euros. Throughout Germany he collected 140 thousand for the state. And all thanks to the application with which he reports to the police.