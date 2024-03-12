The Pan American Games are the largest multidisciplinary international sporting event in which athletes from across the American continent compete. They are held every four years, and always before the Olympic Games. In addition, it lasts one month.

Celebrated for the first time in Buenos Aires, in 1951, and for the last time in Santiago, in 2023, which marked the nineteenth edition. In this context, this Tuesday, March 12, Lima was chosen as the host for the next holding of this massive event. However, in the history of the games, there is a country that has managed to host the Pan American Games more times, and equals Canada.

The Pan American Games constitute the multidisciplinary international sporting event. Photo: AFP

Historical record

Breaking a record as a Latin American host, Mexico is the country that was chosen the most times to host. Likewise, in the last edition he managed to set a new high in his gold medal haul.

In the competition that brings together several nations of the American continent, Mexico, thanks to the gold medal obtained by Abraham Ancer in golf, reached a total of 52 gold medals, greatly surpassing its previous best performance.

Mexico was host on three occasions: the first in 1955, followed by 1975 and the last in 2011, in the city of Guadalajara, chosen unanimously during the 44th General Assembly of the Pan American Sports Organization (PASDO), held in Buenos Aires. Aires, on May 28, 2006.

Mexico is the country that was chosen the most times to host these games. Photo: AFP

Prior to the start of the competitions in Santiago de Chile, the directors of the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sports (Conade), together with the Mexican Olympic Committee (COM), anticipated the conquest of 33 medals and stated the objective of surpassing the record of 37 medals obtained during the games held in Lima, Peru, in 2019.

Leader in medals at the Pan American Games

The leader in the historical medal table of the Pan American Games is the United States, in the 18 editions held to date. Specifically, in the last edition of Lima 2019, the United States remained the nation with the highest number of medals, reaching a total of 293. They were followed by Brazil, with 168 medals, and Mexico, with 138.

United States, historical medal leader. Photo: AFP

41 nations participate in the event, and competitions are held over 18 days in 58 different sports, of which only 47 are part of the Olympic program for the next Olympic Games in Paris 2024.

History of the Pan American Games

The idea of ​​creating a sporting event that would bring together all the countries of America dates back to the 1920s, when members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) began to discuss the possibility. However, it was not until 1940 when the idea was formally raised during the Central American and Caribbean Games in Panama. The proposal was postponed due to World War II and was taken up again after the conflict.

The first Pan American Games were held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 1951. More than 2,500 athletes from 22 countries participated in 18 sports. This event was a success and served as a strong boost for the sport on the American continent.

Since then, the Pan American Games have been held every four years, in the year leading up to the Olympic Games. Over time, the number of sports and participants has increased. In addition, the Junior Pan American Games and the Pan American Beach Games have been added, further expanding the scope of the competition.