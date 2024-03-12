The largest water reserve on Earth is in South America: which countries benefit? by Ruetir in World

On a planet where liquid water covers approximately 70% of its surface, finding sustainable sources of fresh water represents a constant challenge. Despite the abundance of this resource in the oceans, only a minimal fraction is accessible and drinkable for humans and terrestrial ecosystems. This context highlights the importance of freshwater reserves, especially those hidden beneath the Earth’s surface. The latest study published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters shed light on one of these sources. He highlighted that the largest reserve of fresh water, after the oceans, is found not in the polar caps or glaciers, but underground. Among these underground reserves, one of them is considered one of the largest and most vital for South America. It is one of the most important aquifers in the world. Photo: 24 Hours What is the largest water reserve on Earth and what is its importance? The Guaraní Aquifer, located in the central-western region of South America and shared by four of its territories, stands as the third largest freshwater reserve in the world. With an area of ​​approximately 1,194,000 square kilometers, it houses nearly 30,000 cubic kilometers of water. This immense underground reserve ensures access to drinking water for millions of people, but also plays a crucial role in agriculture, industry and ecosystem conservation in the region. The relevance of the Guaraní Aquifer transcends the merely geographical or economic. In a global context marked by climate change and the growing demand for water resources, this aquifer represents a vital source of sustainability and water security.

This is how the famous South American aquifer works. Photo: Culture Diary

Which countries benefit from this water reserve?

Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay share the privilege of having one of the largest reserves of fresh water on the planet under their feet. This geographical distribution not only places them in an advantageous situation in terms of water resources, but also implies a shared responsibility in their management and conservation.

1. Brazil

This country owns most of the Guaraní Aquifer, which gives it a key role in the initiative for the preservation and sustainable use of the resource.

2. Argentina

This nation benefits from this reserve for the development of its agriculture and the provision of drinking water in urban and rural areas.

3. Uruguay

Although it is the smallest of the four countries, Uruguay significantly uses the aquifer for its water supply and agricultural activities.

4. Paraguay

Paraguay uses the water of the Guarani Aquifer to sustain its economic growth, especially in sectors such as agriculture and hydroelectric power.

Cooperation between these countries is crucial to confront challenges such as overexploitation and pollution. Joint initiatives for the sustainable management of the Guaraní Aquifer can ensure that this resource continues to benefit future generations.