On a planet where liquid water covers approximately 70% of its surface, finding sustainable sources of fresh water represents a constant challenge. Despite the abundance of this resource in the oceans, only a minimal fraction is accessible and drinkable for humans and terrestrial ecosystems. This context highlights the importance of freshwater reserves, especially those hidden beneath the Earth’s surface.
The latest study published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters shed light on one of these sources. He highlighted that the largest reserve of fresh water, after the oceans, is found not in the polar caps or glaciers, but underground. Among these underground reserves, one of them is considered one of the largest and most vital for South America.
It is one of the most important aquifers in the world. Photo: 24 Hours
What is the largest water reserve on Earth and what is its importance?
The Guaraní Aquifer, located in the central-western region of South America and shared by four of its territories, stands as the third largest freshwater reserve in the world. With an area of approximately 1,194,000 square kilometers, it houses nearly 30,000 cubic kilometers of water. This immense underground reserve ensures access to drinking water for millions of people, but also plays a crucial role in agriculture, industry and ecosystem conservation in the region.
The relevance of the Guaraní Aquifer transcends the merely geographical or economic. In a global context marked by climate change and the growing demand for water resources, this aquifer represents a vital source of sustainability and water security.
