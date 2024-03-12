Suara.com – Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto revealed that more and more leaders from other countries are congratulating him. On Tuesday (12/3/2024), coinciding with 1 Ramadan 1445 Hijriah, Prabowo received congratulations from his friend.

The friend figure in question is King Abdullah II, who is the King of Jordan. Examining a number of sources, King Abdullah is said to be a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad SAW.

It is said that Abdullah II often followed his father in leading the kingdom. He is also a figure who shows commitment in negotiating the Arab-Israeli peace agreement.

Abdullah II made Jordan have military cooperation with the US. Domestically, Abdullah was protested because of the high cost of living and unemployment situation.

Abdullah II became the King of Jordan since 1999 by replacing his father, Hussein I who died.

Line of Descendants of Prophet Muhammad SAW

After his father died. Abdullah was officially crowned king on June 9.

Abdullah is believed to be the 43rd descendant of the Prophet Muhammad who is claimed to be a member of the Hashimiyah dynasty.

This dynasty is considered by Muslims as the family clan of the Prophet Muhammad.

Afterwards, he served in the Jordanian armed forces, becoming deputy commander of Jordan’s elite Special Forces. The figure of the wife is a citizen of Palestinian descent from Kuwait, Rania-al Yasin in 1993.