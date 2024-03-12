Clash between European institutions

The European Parliament is set to give final approval to a challenge to the EU Commission for $10.2 billion in community funds decided in favor of Hungary in December, hours after the European Council gave the green light to EU accession . negotiations on Ukraine and Moldova. A final decision is expected at a conference of group leaders convened in Strasbourg, chaired by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola. Yesterday evening, writes the Ansa agency, at a closed meeting the Yuri Commission (Legal Affairs) of the European Parliament held an initial vote: 16 votes in favor, one against and no one abstained.

“This is our answer to von der Leyen, who gave Orban 10 billion in exchange for his veto. The rule of law cannot be exchanged for deals with Orban!” German MEP Daniel Freund commented on this on Twitter. If the Jury Commission’s decision is confirmed, the European Chamber will be able to refer the European Commission to the Court of Justice. The deadline for filing a claim in the Luxembourg court is March 25.