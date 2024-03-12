The coolest SUV of the moment, the V8-powered Defender Convertible, just got a little cooler again.

The Land Rover Defender is a great success for the British. Finally an SUV that isn’t so much about sportiness or luxury. It’s a workhorse first and foremost, and it suits the car.

The great thing is that your Defender is the base and you can make anything out of it. Admittedly, the special track day will be a little challenging, but otherwise anything is possible. There’s a lot you can do at Land Rover to make your dream performance a reality. But if you want even more choice, there are plenty of tuners and specialists who will be happy to help you.

Heritage Valiance Convertible

Today we have a copy for you from Heritage Customs. Heritage Customs is Niels van Rooij’s shop, which has been busy with all sorts of projects lately. Remember the Everlast Volvo EX30, this Ferrari Testarossa, the expensive Fiat Panda Piccolo Lusso and even the first generation Audi TT are no longer safe for the Dutchman.

The car in question is called the Valiance Convertible, and it’s the coolest Defender, plain and simple. This is not just a tuned Defender, but a really quite large-scale project. They made it into a convertible themselves!

Cost: 85 thousand.

You can’t just pick it up at the dealer. Unlike cars like the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Jeep Wrangler, Suzuki Jimny and Ford Bronco, the Defender does not have a ladder chassis. No, the Defender has a self-supporting body. So you can’t just saw off the roof, because it’s part of the chassis. That’s why a lot of reinforcements have been added to ensure rigidity is maintained.

There are also prizes! According to Heritage, the conversion will cost 85 thousand euros excluding taxes. Also included as standard are things like a power fabric hood, FIA approved roll cage, Heritage Customs wheels and so on. So you will get something special. Of course, you can make it as special as you want.

Defender Convertible with V8 engine

The car shown in the images is finished in Grasmere Green. Looks great in combination with white wheels. We say “white wheels” because they are not steel! No, secretly these are high-quality forged wheels, but they look like steel.

It’s based on a Defender 90 (it always is) with a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 (you can choose). If you want to get the most out of a car like this, do it right.

You can carry out the metamorphosis on any new Defender 90, but if you wish, you can also find a used one. In fact, they happily take care of this selection process at Heritage Customs.

The only downside, really, is the price. You really need a convertible if you want to justify $85K. In this case, the car costs a lot of money. The Defender 90 with V8 is available from €241,000. There will be another 85 thousand plus VAT. Then you will have 344,038 euros before you even check one option…

This article: The V8 Defender Convertible is incredibly cool! first appeared on Ruetir.