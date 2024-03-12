For the fourth night in a row, too many people slept at the asylum seeker registration center in Ter Apel. This was announced on Tuesday by the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (CAR). With 2,197 people spending the night in Ter Apel, the COA was nearly 200 short of shelter beds.

At the end of February, a judge ruled that COA must pay a daily fine of 15,000 euros for each night during which more than two thousand residents live at the center. The amount of the fine that COA owes to the municipality of Westervolde after tonight will be 90,000 euros. In the ruling, the judge imposed a fine of 1.5 million euros.

In recent days, the COA had been looking for solutions to the capacity problem, such as a temporary shelter at Biddinghuysen in Flevoland, but this was not possible every evening. The excess number of admissions on Tuesday morning was significantly higher than in previous evenings, amounting to almost 200 people, and stood at 2, 21 and 42 respectively, according to news agency ANP. COA could not be reached for questions from NRC on Tuesday afternoon.

Problems with receiving asylum seekers in the Netherlands are structural and for years meant the government was unable to provide enough overnight accommodation for people. To this end, the so-called dispersal law was developed, which should help organize a more equitable distribution of asylum seekers between municipalities and provide a total of 96,000 reception places. Municipalities in particular defended the law because they considered it coercive. Provinces now have until November to submit reception plans, along with municipalities, to the Ministry of Justice and Security, which drafted the resettlement law.

