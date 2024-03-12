The Cabinet of PVV, VVD, NSK and BBB takes a big step towards

The leaders of the PVV, VVD, NSS and BBB may further discuss the formation of a new cabinet of ministers. This was the conclusion reached by informant Kim Putters after two days of discussions about the De Zwaluwenberg estate in Hilversum. He said Tuesday night that the “next step” could be taken. This means that the formation of a right-wing cabinet led by the PVV has become a significant step closer.

Putters said in a short statement: “I am now ready to draw my conclusions and write my report.” He is expected to present his final report on Thursday and talks with the four party leaders could continue next week.

Details of the step the four parties want to take have not been disclosed. Much remains unclear about the progress of the negotiations over the past two days. Leaving the estate, BBB leader Caroline van der Plas said only that she was “positive”, while Peter Omtzigt (NSC) thought “very hard work” had been done. PVV leader Geert Wilders and Dilan Yesilgez (VVD) did not speak to the press.

Broken relationship

But the fact that the four sides want to continue negotiations is in itself remarkable. The previous round of formation was a failure and damaged relations, especially between Pieter Omtzigt (SNB) and the other three parties. After this, in particular, the NSS continued to make retreats, and the VVD also never achieved a full majority in the cabinet. The irritation remained clearly visible.

Party leaders from the four parties met again over the past two days after Omtzigt announced in early February that he was withdrawing from talks with his party. In the intervening period, Putters replaced informant Ronald Plasterk and spoke to experts about the consequences of other forms of cabinet, such as the extra-parliamentary cabinet proposed by Omtzigt. Putters then held several conversations with party leaders, who were sometimes invited individually and sometimes in pairs.

It is unclear when the House will debate Patters’ final report. This will probably happen within the next week.

Whistleblower Kim Putters speaks to the press after a meeting at the De Zwaluwenberg defense complex. Photo by Sem van der Wal/ANP

Welcome to this blog

In this blog, the NRC follows the latest formation developments. You can read our previous blog here.