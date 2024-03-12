Home Entertainment

Warner Bros. has decided to move the release date of The Batman 2, Matt Reeves’ feature film.

Specialized overseas sites have released news that will not make fans of the Dark Knight happy, considering that the postponement of The Batman 2 to 2026 has been announced.

Warner Bros. had initially established that the feature film should be released on October 3, 2025, while the new date will be October 2, 2026.

It is unclear whether the move could have to do with the planning of James Gunn’s DC Cinematic Universe, which will debut in 2025 with the Superman title, and with a first phase renamed “Monsters and Gods”.

Warner Bros. has also established that Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film will be released on August 8, 2025. This is a title starring Sean Penn and Leonardo DiCaprio.

While the horror film based on Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot novel will be released later this year on Max. Last year the title was moved to a later date.

The Batman 2, which will be directed by Matt Reeves, and which will see the return of Robert Pattinson, will be preceded by a Max TV series on Colin Farrell’s Penguin.

