Retinol, a powerful anti-aging molecule that stimulates skin renewal, to be used during the evening hours, is one of the number one allies for counteracting the effects of time on one’s skin. Thanks to cutting-edge retinol-based products born from Endocare dermocosmetic research, the anti-aging line of the Cantabria Labs laboratories, it is possible to redefine and refine the texture of the skin, increase its luminosity and smooth wrinkles: Endocare Renewal Retinol 0.5 % Intensive Serum and Endocare Renewal Retinol 0.2% Serum.

Specifically indicated for epidermal renewal, the Endocare Renewal line is based on products formulated with different concentrations of pure retinol with optimal tolerability. It is characterized by formulas based on an exclusive and patented technology, RetinsphereÂ®, association of two stable retinoids: hydroxypinacolone retinoate and retinol conveyed in microsponges. Furthermore, rich in active ingredients with a hydrating, soothing and skin barrier repair action such as Bisabolol, Hyaluronic Acid and Niacinamide.

ENDOCARE RENEWAL RETINOL 0.5% INTENSIVE SERUM is a serum with a concentration of pure retinol of 0.5% and a water-free formulation, suitable for skin accustomed to retinoids.

ENDOCARE RENEWAL RETINOL 0.2% SERUM is a serum formulated with a retinol concentration of 0.2% and is particularly suitable for skin that is unaccustomed or has low tolerance to the use of retinoids.

The two formulations with different concentrations of retinol help to combat wrinkles, to even out the texture of the skin and to restore tone and brightness to the face, helping to combat age spots.

RetinsphereÂ® technology stabilizes and gradually releases retinol, facilitates its absorption, and improves tolerability, making the use of the products more pleasant over time.

NOVITÃ 2024: ENDOCARE RENEWAL RETINOL EYE CONTOUR

To complete your anti-aging and re-texturizing routine, combating the signs of aging and annoying skin blemishes around the eyes, ENDOCARE RENEWAL RETINOL EYE CONTOUR was born from Endocare dermocosmetic research, an anti-aging and restructuring product specific for the eye contour based on pure retinol at 0.05%, high quality, conveyed in glycospheres, capable of improving the texture of the skin, reducing wrinkles and signs of aging and combating dark circles and bags.

ENDOCARE RENEWAL RETINOL EYE CONTOUR, characterized by a rapidly absorbed gel texture, is an intensive treatment with a triple action: retexturizing, decongestant, illuminating. Thanks to the special metal applicator, it has a cold effect, which allows an effective skin massage, to help improve microcirculation, decongest, relieve fatigue and refresh the eye contour.

In addition to retinol, it contains Caffeine (which has a decongestant action and helps improve microcirculation), Hyaluronic Acid (with a hydrating action) and Haloxyl (with an illuminating effect).

ENDOCARE RENEWAL RETINOL EYE CONTOUR also presents a formula based on the exclusive and patented RetinsphereÂ® technology, which allows the retinol to be stabilized and gradually released, facilitating its absorption and improving its tolerability, making use more pleasant of the product over time.

THE ENDOCARE RENEWAL ANTI-AGEING AND RITEXTURIZING PROTOCOL

Regeneration and renewal, re-texturisation, protection against skin ageing: for a more relaxed face, with attenuated wrinkles and more toned, compact and luminous skin, simply choose the formulation of the ENDOCARE RENEWAL Retinol Serum best suited to your needs, completing it with the eye contour ENDOCARE RENEWAL RETINOL EYE CONTOUR, with the certainty of the effectiveness of the products distributed by Cantabria Labs Difa Cooper, the Italian healthcare company specialized in dermatology which, through the meeting between medical science and performance, studies solutions innovative products dedicated to the well-being of the skin and the person, year after year, day after day.

PRICES

ENDOCARE RENEWAL RETINOL EYE CONTOUR 15 ml â¬ 39,00

ENDOCARE RENEWAL Retinol Serum 0,2% 30 ml â¬ 55,00

ENDOCARE RENEWAL Retinol Intensive Serum 0,5% 30 ml â¬ 58,00