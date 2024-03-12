Electric motors are good for a lot of things, just ask Mercedes. Not only do they offer an endless range of plug-in hybrids, often with market-leading large electric range, but they also sometimes add an electric motor to simply generate more horsepower. Just look at the new SL 63 SE Performance, which thanks to the interaction of the V8 engine and the electric motor can be called the most powerful SL that Mercedes has ever produced… And now we know how much you have to pay for it. title.

Supercar money for supercar power

The SL 63 SE Performance is currently available in the configurator with prices starting from 233,590 euros – or, in simple terms, almost a quarter of a million. This makes it, by comparison, exactly 31,036 euros more expensive than the SL 63 without the extra battery, although the battery is of course not the point of this. It may only give you 13 electric kilometers, but this plug-in hybrid makes up for it with its power. While the regular SL 63 produces 585 hp, the SE Performance engine itself produces 612 hp, and the electric motor adds another 204 hp. The end result is 816 hp. and 1,420 Nm of torque, which is good for 0-60 in 2.9 seconds, while the V8-only copy takes – poorly – 3.6 seconds.

If you need further arguments to justify this price, know that your SL 63 SE Performance comes standard with AMG Ride Control adaptive dampers, ceramic brakes and a steering rear axle. You also get a choice of five metallic paints for free and can order fifteen other colors for an additional fee. While you’re at it, you can darken it all with the AMG Night package for €908, or add an aerodynamics package with additional air ducts for €3,388. At the end of the ride, you’re paying almost supercar money for this Mercedes-AMG… But you’re also giving some supercars a run for their money.