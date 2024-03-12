Two see more than one. This also applies to elephant fish from African rivers. To “see” in troubled water, these fish use a special sense that humans do not have. They emit electrical impulses, which they also receive. This allows them to detect prey very accurately, comparable to the sonar pulses of bats and dolphins.

But these fish also use the signal of other members of their species and thus obtain a better image of the prey. Such a “collective feeling” has never before been demonstrated in the animal kingdom. American researchers describe this this week in the scientific journal Nature.

The elephant fish (Gnathonemus petersii), also known as the tapir fish, is so named because it has a strange trunk. They use them to search for food in the mud of the river bottom. They don’t just do it by feel. The skin of these trunks contains many electroreceptors: nerve endings that can sense electrical fields. They create these electric fields themselves using an organ at the base of their tail. This organ contains electrocytes: special cells related to muscle cells that can generate weak currents.

Objects in an electric field, such as prey, distort the field depending on how well they conduct electricity. Fish sense this deformation with their electrical sensors, which are located mainly on the torso, but also on the rest of the body. This deformation seems to cast a shadow on the body of the fish. The brain interprets the size, shape and sharpness of this shadow and then knows exactly what is in the visual field and where.

Bats and dolphins

American researchers were curious about what fish actually do with the signals they receive from other species. The literature has already explored how electrosensitive fish, as well as bats and dolphins, use their sonar to ensure that they are not confused by each other’s signals. For example, transmitting your impulses not simultaneously, but alternately. But it has never been studied whether they actually benefit from other people’s cues.

The Americans first created a computer model in which they simulated these electric fields for groups of fish. This showed that the collective “image” of each fish is stronger and sharper than the signal that an individual fish receives from itself. Not surprising, the researchers write: Engineers have long known, from sonar and radar, for example, that groups of transmitters and receivers work better together than separately.

The researchers then used electrodes to measure how the fish’s brain responded to these signals. The patterns they found matched their models exactly: Larger areas of the brain were active during collective perception, and more active than during individual perception. The researchers also showed that fish do not emit impulses one at a time, like dolphins and bats, but rather in a very synchronized manner. Finally, behavioral tests in an aquarium have proven that fish “see” together much more accurately than individually. Groups of three to five fish did particularly well together.

