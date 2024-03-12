Tax return, everything changes in 2024

Starting from this year, for the tax return relating to the 2023 tax year, the government has introduced further simplifications in the 730 form process, through the implementation of a method based on data already in possession of the Revenue Agency. Come in. This new procedure aims to promote the autonomy of taxpayers, allowing them to complete the declaration more simply and quickly. Let’s examine the main innovations introduced in more detail.

How does it work

Compared to the “Pre-compiled Declaration” procedure, the main innovation concerns the fact that the taxpayer will no longer have to manually enter the data in the fields of the declaration form. Rather, by directly accessing the data already in the possession of the Revenue Agency via the dedicated website in the reserved area, the taxpayer will be faced with a detailed questionnaire regarding the correctness of income, the compliance of medical expenses and the automatically proposed deductions from the system.

In practice, the taxpayer will only have to confirm or possibly modify the information. As the director of the Revenue Agency, Ernesto Maria Ruffini, underlined during a hearing in the Senate last February 27, the confirmed or modified data will then be automatically inserted into the corresponding fields of the declaration, eliminating the need to consult the instructions or know the technical details of the modules.

Each confirmation or modification will be communicated to the taxpayer via a message, while in the event that some data is not used for the automatic compilation of the pre-compiled declaration (for example, because the Agency does not have certain necessary information), the taxpayer will be informed of the reasons for non-use and will receive assistance through a guided tour.

The presentation of the simplified 730 will be online

As Wall Street Italia writes, with this system the taxpayer will be able to submit the tax return directly electronically. However, it should be remembered that the simplified compilation method can be chosen by the taxpayer as an alternative to the ‘traditional’ one, which will however remain available.

Furthermore, as happened with the pre-compiled Declaration, the data pre-entered directly by the Revenue Agency and confirmed by the taxpayer will also be excluded from tax checks.