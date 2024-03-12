Tax, the tax on multinationals arrives: minimum levy of 15 percent on revenues in Italy, the decree is ready (photo Lapresse, deputy minister Maurizio Leo)

There is more time to pay off tax debts. Folders spread up to 120 installments. The measure that puts an end to online gaming has finally passed

The time required to pay off debts to the tax authorities is becoming longer, and the payment of tax bills in installments is spread up to 120 installments for those who have difficulty paying. Furthermore, the folders must be notified no later than the ninth month after taking charge. The government has created a new step in the tax reform launched last year with the approval in the Council of Ministers of the preliminary examination of the Legislative Decree on tax collection. While the provision that puts an end to online games has been definitively passed. Here is the news summarized by Agi.

At the request of the taxpayer who declares that he is in a temporary situation of “objective difficulty”, the Revenue Agency grants a further extension from the current 72 monthly installments, increasing: in 2025 and 2026, up to 84 monthly installments; in 2027 and 2028 , up to 96; in 2029 and 2030, up to 108. From 2031, the possibility of granting 120 monthly installments will be evaluated. The ‘friendly tax system’, sources from Palazzo Chigi report, also involves the “payment of tax debts in installments, giving the possibility for taxpayers to be able to pay for everything, but within a reasonable timeframe”.

Not only. The quotas entrusted to the Revenue-Collection Agency, “starting from 1 January 2025 and not collected by 31 December of the fifth year following the year of assignment” will be “automatically unloaded” from the collection warehouse as established by a specific decree of the Mef. After 5 years the sums will not be written off, but the creditor body will be able to implement three different solutions: manage the compulsory collection of the discharged sums on its own; entrust it to private entities through public tender; re-entrust it to the Revenue and Collection Agency for 2 years in the event that the creditor body becomes aware of new and significant income elements of the debtor.

“The government will continue to fight against the crafty ones, while there is every desire to help those who want to pay but are unable to pay off their tax debt in full. For this reason we will help taxpayers by increasing the maximum installment payment, which will gradually go from 72 in 120 installments”, explains the deputy minister of Economy and Finance, Maurizio Leo. Who then underlines the importance of: “Stremlining the current stock of tax debts, currently at 1,200 billion; preventing another one of the same size from being created in the future; making collection faster and more efficient, in line with the main countries Europeans”.

Starting from 1 January 2025, the Revenue will ensure “the protection of the credit with a timely attempt to notify the payment demand”, no later than “the ninth month following the month in which the load was assigned” or “in the wider term resulting from the regulations of laws governing the effects of exceptional events”.

A MEF decree will also provide for the establishment of a commission for the analysis of the warehouse in charge of the Agency which will have to propose legislative solutions to try to empty it. The commission will be composed of a section president of the Court of Auditors, even retired, and a representative, respectively, of the Department of Finance and the Department of General Accounting of the State of the Mef.

The national co-spokesperson of Green Europe and Avs MP Angelo Bonelli is critical of the provision: “The automatic cancellation of bills not collected within 5 years represents an incentive to non-payment and a profound injustice towards those who, despite the difficulties, choose to fulfill your tax obligations on time”.

Online games chapter, theme of the Legislative Decree definitively approved. Stop the use of cash for online games as an anti-money laundering measure. Anyone who wants to top up more than 100 euros in cash will necessarily have to use traceable and secure electronic payment tools. Furthermore, the amounts requested from concessionaires of the remote public gaming system are increased; to operate in Italy they will have to pay three fees – one-off, annual and fee – the value of the concessions is thus brought to the correct market levels. The renewal of the lottery tender has also been arranged, in 2025, going from an auction base of 700 million to 1 billion euros.