Tarquinia, March 12, 2024 – Work has begun on the construction of a bicycle and pedestrian path in Via Vecchia della Stazione in Tarquinia. The event, financed with more than €200,000 in municipal funds, is part of a wider urban regeneration project.

“The start of construction represents a significant step forward for our city,” said Mayor Giulivi. “The cycle and pedestrian path on Via Vecchia della Stazione will not only improve mobility and safety, but will also contribute to the urban regeneration of the area.” creating a more enjoyable and livable environment for everyone. This is a strategic artery that will connect the historic center of Tarquinia with the train station, creating a safe and functional route for cyclists and pedestrians,” continues the mayor.

The project is a fundamental part of creating the city’s wider road network and will reconnect with the Lido cycle path, the subject of upcoming upgrade works, to encourage sustainable mobility and ease traffic congestion.

The bike/pedestrian path, made of 2m wide asphalt and separated from the roadway to ensure user safety, also includes a new lighting system for better visibility at night, installation of street furniture and a complete refurbishment of the site.

