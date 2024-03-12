Unfortunately, the host Nick Sheridan didn’t make it, he passed away at the age of 32, 10 days after the discovery of the terrible disease

A serious and heartbreaking loss has struck Scottish television. Unfortunately, the host and presenter Nick Sheridan lost his life at the age of 32, due to a bad illness that had occurred just a few days earlier, while he was jogging.

The news shocked thousands of people. In fact, many are remembering him with words of affection and closeness, including for his family, affected by the sudden and heartbreaking loss. None of them would have ever imagined experiencing such a drama.

Nick Sheridan was 32 years old and had joined the BBC in Scotland in 2018, first as a journalist and then as a presenter. He seemed to be doing well and his life was finally taking shape, managing to achieve all his goals in a short time. Until, a few days ago, the unthinkable happened.

The presenter, like every day, went out for a jog and for him it seemed to be a moment like any other. When suddenly, however, he had an aneurysm that made him collapse to the ground. Passers-by, seeing the seriousness of his condition, immediately asked for the intervention of health workers, who arrived on site within minutes.

The death of Nick Sheridan and the pain of his passing

CREDIT: E! NEWS

They arranged for the handler to be promptly hospitalized and the doctors tried to do everything possible for days. However, on March 7, there was nothing more that could be done for him, unfortunately the medical staff had no choice but to declare his death.

This sudden and heartbreaking loss has broken the hearts of thousands of people. In fact, many are remembering him for his professionalism and kindness. The first to write a moving memory for him was the head of BBC News, Gary Smith, who wrote in his post:



Nick was a wonderful colleague, an enormously talented journalist, presenter and author. He was one of those rare people who brightened the lives of everyone around them. Funny, smart, kind. Our hearts go out to his parents, who have been with him for the last ten days, to his partner Lewis and to all his other family and friends.