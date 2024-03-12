Suara.com – In January 2023, Pradikta Wicaksono alias Dikta attracted a lot of attention because he was sexually harassed at a music event in Sarinah.

In a recent podcast session with Praz Teguh, Dikta recounted the moments when the sexual harassment occurred.

According to Dikta, he did not expect that the music event he attended would end up being chaotic and crowded with spectators.

“I thought the event was relaxing, but it turned out to be really busy. I thought, ‘Oh, this is a festival’, I came, I sang, it was a riot. When I came back, that’s what I got picked on for barking,” said Dikta.

Enzy Storia’s former crush added that he was in pain when the sexual harassment occurred.

“People had been beaten up, I was laughing. But it really hurt. It turned out to be busy,” continued Dikta.

Nevertheless, Dikta chose to act relaxed instead of shouting out loud in response to the sexual harassment case.

“If I talk, it will make things worse, right? Finally I posted the correct way to pick snake fruit,” said Dikta.

The uploaded video clip of Dikta’s outpouring of feelings when she experienced sexual harassment went viral on TikTok social media with 1.3 million views.

Ariel NOAH and Dikta Wicaksono [TikTok]

“The moment of dictation was squeezed,” wrote the TikTok account @s.alwii, reported on Tuesday (12/3/2024).

Regarding this, a number of netizens also provided various responses and comments.

“Until Aldi Taher made a song,” wrote a netizen. “Very funny, Dikta,” said another netizen. “Oh my gosh, I laughed so hard when I heard that,” said another netizen.