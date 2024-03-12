loading…

Four men from a gang of thieves in England have stolen 53 luxury cars using sophisticated means. They act without a car key, but instead copy the car signal to a special device to open the vehicle. Photo/Mail Online

LONDON – Four men from a gang of thieves in England have stolen 53 luxury cars using sophisticated methods. They do it without the vehicle key.

They took action by copying the signals of the luxury cars to the “main device” and unlocking them remotely.

The trick was revealed in a court trial in England.

A series of sophisticated thefts took place in the south east of England and included expensive brands such as Bentleys and Range Rovers.

CCTV footage from outside the home of one of the victims showed two men holding a device before fleeing, then entering a silver Bentley in the driveway and reversing it into two gates inside a large, obscured property with the car.

Perry Lovejoy (29), Luke Jackson (28), Billy Harrison (30), and Harry Sales (28), targeted keyless vehicles. They use a “master device” to copy the vehicle’s key signal and send it to a second device that unlocks the car.

All four admitted charges of conspiracy to steal and conspiracy to obtain criminal property. They were collectively sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for stealing a total of 53 luxury cars worth more than £3.7 million (more than IDR 73 billion).

Jackson had additional offenses taken into account after admitting stealing a further 42 cars with a total value of £2.1 million.

The thefts by the gang occurred over a year in several areas in southeast England.