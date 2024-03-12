1. One motor, two batteries

The ID.7 Tourer comes in two versions: Pro and Pro S. Both offer 286 hp, 545 Nm of torque and rear-wheel drive, but the difference is the battery. The “Pro” is equipped with a 77 kWh battery with a maximum fast charging power of 175 kW. The Pro S, in turn, gets a new 86 kWh battery capable of handling up to 200 kW of power. As a result, in both cases you can charge from 10 to 80 percent in less than 30 minutes, and after a full charge you should achieve a range of 685 kilometers with the “Pro S”.

2. More space

The Tourer is the same length as the “regular” ID.7, which is good because at just under 5 meters long the ID.7 is a rather bulky German. The difference from the regular ID.7 is the horizontal roofline. This results in more rear seating space and, of course, additional cargo space in the trunk. This gives you 605 liters of capacity with the rear seat in place, and if you load it across the two front seats, you can fit no less than 1,714 liters of luggage in your Tourer. Good numbers, although the Passat Variant remains the lord and master of Volkswagen land.

3. Smart panoramic roof

Anyone can equip their Tourer with a panoramic roof with smart glass. You can make the glass transparent or opaque at the touch of a button. You’ll find this button on the roof panel, although the spoke-controlled assistant can also perform this trick on command. In addition, the glass also reflects the infrared rays of sunlight, so the car does not heat up in hot weather. Conversely, smart glass also prevents heat loss in cold weather, and that’s smart!

4. Drive more safely

The ID.7 is not only smart, but also safe, thanks to a long list of driving and parking assistance systems. The optional Travel Assist system has been upgraded and is now called Connected Travel Assist. These include the renowned Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control and Brake Assist. It also now includes an “exit warning system” that alerts you as soon as a vehicle or cyclist approaches when you open the door. The ID.7 Tourer also features a head-up display as standard, so you can always keep an eye on the road.

5. ChatGPT will come to the rescue

Volkswagen’s voice-activated assistant – IDA, as it’s called – was previously designed to make your life easier while driving. From now on, it will receive support from, for example, ChatGPT to better understand almost all of your commands. All you need to do is simply contact the IDA as before. For example, if you ask, “Help, I have a headache”—as you might do on a long car ride with children—IDA will direct you to the nearest pharmacy for paracetamol.

6. Wellness for everyone

On the other hand, if you want to get rid of headaches without drugs, the ID.7 Tourer has a wellness app in which you can create different moods for a moment of relaxation. The system uses a combination of relaxing sounds, adjustable temperature controls, mood lighting and, of course, back massage. If you’re waiting at a fast charging point, simply turn on Power Break mode and take a 20-minute nap. The new ID.7 Tourer has plenty to make life in the car as enjoyable as possible on your annual trip down south. The only thing we’re missing? A noise-canceling partition that we can close after the twenty-fifth “Mom, are we almost there?”